Pixelworks to Participate at the ROTH Annual Conference on March 17

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display process solutions, today announced that management will participate at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, CA. Management is scheduled to attend on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.



Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their ROTH Capital representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

