Salarius Announces Allowance of New European Patent Covering Seclidemstat

Salarius’ Global Intellectual Property Estate Includes 22 Issued Patents in the U.S., Europe and 12 Other Jurisdictions

HOUSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, today announced the continued enhancement of the U.S. and global intellectual property (IP) portfolio governing its lead investigational drug candidate, Seclidemstat. Seclidemstat is now in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, and a Phase 1/2 trial in advanced solid tumors (AST). The European Patent Office (EPO) has recently issued a notice of allowance for Patent EP274430 exclusively licensed to Salarius from the University of Utah Research Foundation indicating that the agency is satisfied that the patent application meets all EPO requirements.

In all, Salarius holds 22 issued patents in the U.S. and abroad. The company’s current IP estate includes five patents issued in the U.S. and another 17 patents issued in Europe, Australia, Brazil, China, Eurasia, Israel, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa. Meanwhile, Salarius has 11 patent applications pending approval in Europe, Brazil, Canada, Israel, India, Korea, Mexico, Singapore and China. All 22 issued patents and the 11 pending applications are directed to Seclidemstat or structurally similar compounds.

“We continue to add to and strengthen our intellectual property portfolio, which now includes Europe, the U.S., and 26 other foreign patents and patent applications” said David Arthur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Salarius. “We view these achievements as further evidence of Seclidemstat's unique profile as one of only a few reversible LSD1 inhibitors currently in clinical trials.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Fast Track Status, as well as Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “could,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “target,” “continue,” “to,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our IP portfolio, our plans to continue to add to and strengthen our IP portfolio, and the development and potential of Seclidemstat for treating Ewing sarcoma and/or advanced solid tumors. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital to meet its business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; Salarius’ ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact the ability of Salarius access capital under its equity line; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

