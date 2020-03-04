Bickford Senior Living Reveals Success with New Staffing Platform

SeniorVu’s latest technology manages employment vacancies

/EIN News/ -- Olathe, KS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bickford Senior Living, a forward-thinking leader in Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities throughout the Midwest, is reporting notable success with a new technology to manage employment applicant inquires. SeniorVu’s Applicant Manager Platform helps fill vacant employee positions faster with highly qualified applicants. SeniorVu’s Job Applicant Managers handle all applications and schedule interviews on behalf of Bickford.

“Our team leaders face many daily demands,” said Christy Dienstbier, Vice President of Human Resources at Bickford Senior Living. “When there is a vacancy, it is critical to reach applicants quickly for an interview. What used to take an average of five days for our teams to manage, SeniorVu’s Applicant Manager Platform and Job Applicant Managers (contact center) handle for us in minutes solving a major problem for our branches and caregivers.”

Dienstbier goes on to say, the added challenge of a tight job market in the healthcare sector creates a smaller hiring pool making it more important than ever to reach applicants quickly. Losing highly qualified applicants before Bickford ever had a chance to interview them was one of their biggest concerns.

In the 6-month pilot program between SeniorVu and Bickford Senior Living 690 candidates came through the Applicant Manager Platform. SeniorVu’s Job Applicant Managers contacted 99% of them and scheduled 652 interviews for Bickford. 63% of those interviews were completed and 77 new applicants were hired.

“That doesn’t calculate the number of hours saved or the increased opportunity for Bickford to connect with the BEST applicants before they moved on to the competition,” said Tim Donnelly, Founder and CEO of SeniorVu. “By taking this time-consuming task off the plates of Bickford management and caregivers in 60 communities means they were able to give more time and energy to their residents and that’s what matters to us at SeniorVu.”

With Bickford’s successful results, SeniorVu is now adding other senior living operators to the Applicant Manager Platform. If you are interested in learning more about the Applicant Manager Platform call SeniorVu at (816) 895-8829.

ABOUT BICKFORD SENIOR LIVING

Bickford Senior Living manages and operates 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care branches throughout the country and has experience in constructing over 150 of these types of communities for various owners. The company was created when owners, Don & Judie Eby, were unable to find a quality assisted living residence for their mother, Mary Bickford who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

ABOUT SENIORVU

SeniorVu is a state-of-the-art Sales, Marketing and Employment Engagement Platform that gives communities control of their leads, brand, time and money. Their technology combined with a highly proficient contact center and support team means 100% of inquiries are reached within minutes. With real-time analytics communities can determine where and when to spend their marketing dollars. After analyzing aggregated data from more than 600 communities in 18-months SeniorVu delivers repeatable and predictable results to their senior living clients.

