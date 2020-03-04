Russia prepares film on Cuito Cuanavale Battle

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 4 - The Russian authorities are preparing a film on the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, the European country's ambassador to Angola, Vladamir Tararov, said on Tuesday, in Luanda.,

Speaking to the press, in the end of a meeting with Angola’s National Assembly (parliament) Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the Russian diplomat informed that the authorities of his country have already approved the production of the film.

The documentary, according to Vladamir Tararov, will portray how the Apartheid regime prepared one of its six atomic bombs to be used in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale (Angola’s southern region).

The Russian diplomat also explained that, in the film, viewers will be able to see interviews with South African military and confirmation that politicians prevented the atomic bomb from being used against the Angolan state.

The Battle of Cuito Cuanavale was the biggest military confrontation in Angola's Civil War, which took place from November 15, 1987, to March 23, 1988.

The confrontation took place in southern Angola, in Cuito Cuanavale region, south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, involving the Angolan armed forces (extinct FAPLA) and Cuban military (FAR) personnel against Angola’s opposition UNITA forces (the extinct FALA) alongside South African military troops and aide.

The event became the turning point in the war that had been going on for several years, encouraging an agreement between South Africans and Cubans, for the withdrawal of their respective troops and the signing of the New York Accords, which led to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 435/78.

The agreement also led to the independence of Namibia and the end of the racially segregated regime (Apartheid) that existed in South Africa.

March 23 was adopted by Southern African Development Community (SADC), as the Liberation Day of the region, based on the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, in which the Russians were the leading actors.

