Rev. Dr. Pamela Fox of Synergy Counseling & Coaching Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental and behavioral health issues are often rooted in trauma. Some traumas are born of adverse childhood experiences; other traumas may come from adverse community environments. Combined, these two issues can have tremendous impacts on the psyche.

Traumatic experiences can be embedded in our brains in terms of memories and emotions, and the hurt, anger and pain associated with trauma is hard to get unstuck.

Solutions to these complicated problems includes initial assessments of the person’s positive lived experiences, and also to assess if the person has some emotionally supportive people in their lives. These positive affirmations and validations often helps individuals to counteract some of their adverse childhood experiences, their adverse community environments, and hopefully helps them reach a place of resilience and empowerment.

Rev. Dr. Pamela Fox is the founder of the Synergy Counseling & Coaching Center and Foxfire Outreach Ministries, a “head and heart spa” that is dedicated to providing psychotherapy for mental and behavioral wellness, particularly around the issues of depression, anxiety, stress, trauma and conflict, pastoral counseling and also leadership development.

A licensed clinical social worker for 43 years, Dr. Fox’s primary approach is cognitive behavioral therapy, but she also works clients who have acute or chronic trauma issues. For these issues, Dr. Fox also provides Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), as well as Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), which are evidence-based modalities that have been proven to help people with symptoms of depression, post-traumatic stress, anxiety, addictions, phobias and other emotional challenges.

“I'm a witness that these interventions are really effective,” says Dr. Fox. “They impact the way the brain processes information and helps the client to release emotional experiences that are trapped in their nervous system. My hope for my clients is that they become empowered to use the gifts, skills and talents within them, and that they know that they are people of worth and dignity. They have to first forgive themselves and then love themselves.”

Dr. Fox says she is a lifelong learner, especially regarding social justice. In 1968, when she was a teenager in Chicago, IL, Pamela decided to become a social worker, shortly after the assassination of the social justice minister and activist, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I feel like I'm walking in the shoes of Dr. King,” says Dr. Fox. “He inspired me to go into social work and social justice ministry, to help people to help themselves. Dr. King has been a driving force in my life and in my career.”

Rev. Dr. Fox holds a master's degree in divinity, and since 2000, has been an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. She has a bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees, all in social work. She is also a certified life coach, a health and wellness coach, relationship coach and discipleship coach, all to help people feel a sense of transformation and to inspire them to live up to their full potential. Rev. Dr. Fox brings all of her knowledge and experience to the forefront in her holistic approach to address the body, soul, and spirit.

