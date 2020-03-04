Futu to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open on March 18, 2020.



Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090 China: 800-819-0121 US: +1-845-675-0437 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Passcode: Futu













A telephone replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, March 26, 2020. The dial-in details are:



International: +61-2-8199-0299 US: +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 9155905









Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.



About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Futu Holdings Limited

IR inquiries:

Daniel Yuan

Tel: +86 (755) 8663-6688 ext. 8925

E-mail: ir@futuholdings.com

Media inquiries:

Amanda Mu

Tel: +86 (755) 8663-6688 ext. 8147

E-mail: futupr@futunn.com



