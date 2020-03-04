Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist (Robotics ST), US Army announced to present at Military RAS 2020

SMi Reports: Dr Robert Sadowski is set to give insights into the latest R&D of the US Army Robotics Requirements Branch at the event next month

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future battlefield will require greater investment into unmanned systems, such as autonomous fighting vehicles that meet reliability and survivability requirements for the modern military. Recently, the potential of autonomous combat vehicles was assessed as part of a demonstration of the Maneuver Robotics and Autonomous Systems (MRAS).This was the first event of a three-year process that showcased the progress made in designing and using autonomous combat vehicles and unmanned aerial systems together in scenarios aimed at improving the effectiveness of ground combat formations. *“Robotics and autonomous systems help provide a way to give us enhanced capability to the formation and provide a greater range of operations…We can use robots to do those things they do well and offset those things that humans do well.” Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist Robotics ST, US Army**With this in mind, SMi Group’s 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference will reconvene on 1st -2nd April 2020 in London, UK. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn about this brand-new research and development from Dr Robert Sadowski, as well as the chance to explore topics revolving the development and enhancement of unmanned and autonomous ground systems from some of the most established organisations from around the globe.Dr Robert Sadowski is set to discuss ‘US Army Robotics Requirements Branch: Leading the Way in Long-Term RAS Strategy’, discussing:• The Robotics Requirements Branch and its influence on future RAS acquisitions• Priorities for the branch to maintain the technological advantage over near-peer adversaries• How the US Army is shaping its forces and what technological advancements will prove most valuableThe event brochure featuring the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up can be downloaded at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/EINpr6 The latest confirmed attendees for this year’s meeting include: Australian Army, Bren-Tronics Inc, British Army, Capability Directorate, British Army, Cranfield University, Defence Equipment & Support, UK MoD, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, UK MoD, Digital Concepts Engineering Ltd, Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), Elmo Motion Control UK, Embassy of Egypt, Embassy of Ukraine, Estonian Defence Forces, FLIR Systems UK, German Air Forces, High Commission of India, London, IMP Castle Associates Ltd, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army, Janes, Milrem, Nigerian Army, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, Pearson Engineering Ltd, PEO Combat Support and Combat Service Support, US Army, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada Inc, Rheinmetall Military Vehichles GmbH, Roketsan Missiles Inc, Royal Netherlands Army, Silicon Sensing Systems, Swedish Defence Research Agency – FOI, The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies, The Southwest Research Institute Bioengineering Department, Thinke Company Ltd, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, University of Defence, US Army Futures Command, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Department of Defense and many more.For those interested in attending, places are becoming limited. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/EINpr6 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems1st-2nd April 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIRSponsors: Elmo Motion Control, Lockheed Martin, QinetiQ, Milrem Robotics and Rowden Technologies.For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.