Amdocs Announces Complete Set of SI Practices and Solutions to Take the Communications Industry to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today systems integration (SI) capabilities including Consulting, Agile DevOps, Cloud Migration, Cloud Capacity Optimization and the Future Mode of Operation aimed at taking the communications industry to the cloud at an accelerated pace. Amdocs’ SI practice includes co-customer development, third-party solutions and delivery of its own multi-cloud portfolio of microservices for Business Support Systems (BSS), next generation networks and the media and entertainment domains.



“Today, Amdocs is the leading SI for the communications industry providing business critical solutions for more than 350 service providers and 100s of media companies worldwide as well as managed operations for the industry’s largest players”, said Avi Kulshrestha, general manager and division president of Global Services at Amdocs. “Our deep and longstanding relationship with so many leading service providers places us in a strong position to help our customers accelerate their journey to the cloud.”

Amdocs is focusing its cloud services in four key areas:

Fast-tracking legacy business systems to the cloud, with a rich portfolio of cloud native applications for the consumer, enterprise, network and media domains

Providing a broad set of tools and practices for continual integration and deployment of customer experience systems for agile development

Upgrading service providers’ operations with tooling, automation and experienced engineers to provide the “Future Mode of Operation”

By providing application tune-up for better cloud utilization and for cloud capacity optimization, Amdocs will deliver better utilization and cost points for cloud consumption based on tuned IP and financial operations technologies

"As service providers pursue digital transformation initiatives, evolving their existing architecture to support open, cloud-based services is critical to becoming a digital service provider and enabling superior digital experiences for their customers. There are several steps service providers must take along the journey to become a digital service provider,” said Curtis Price, Program VP of Infrastructure Services research at IDC. “Amdocs' demonstrated approach to enabling service provider transformation, and its expertise in automating business processes produced a set of best practices to accelerate service provider migration into the cloud in a secure manner. Amdocs’ evolution to a full-service, communications systems integrator brings a comprehensive range of independent services – from journey design and technology consulting, through application and infra-modernization, to cloud migration and change management advisory services.”

These capabilities were planned for in-depth customer discussions at GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona and will now be taken on a road show to our customers’ offices around the world. They will also be highlighted at the Tele Management Forum’s Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen, Denmark (June 16-18, 2020) and other industry gatherings throughout the year.

