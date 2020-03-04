Wireless Antenna Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wireless Antenna -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Wireless Antenna are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Antenna market, while the South Korea is the second sales volume market for Wireless Antenna in 2017.

In the industry, Harada profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amphenol and Sunway ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.07%, 9.05% and 8.54% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly applications of Wireless Antenna, including Mobile Devices, IOT and Automotive. And Mobile Devices is the main applications for Wireless Antenna, and the Mobile Devices reached a sales volume of approximately 10153.07 M Unit in 2017, with 98.08% of global sales volume.

In the coming years, with the arrival of 5G and the Internet of Vehicles, we expect that the price of Wireless Antenna will increase and the market outlook will be good.

Wireless Antenna technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Wireless Antenna market is valued at 3980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Antenna volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Antenna market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Harada

Amphenol

Sunway

Molex

Skycross

Yokowa

Galtronics

Pulse

Speed

Ethertronics

Hirschmann

Laird

Ace Tech

Shenglu

Inzi Controls

Fiamm

Sky-wave

3GTX

Auden

South-star

Deman

Tuko

Wutong

Segment by Type

UHF

VHF

Segment by Application

Mobile Devices

IOT

Automotive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Research Methodology and Key Players

The various research methods are used by the market experts in the Wireless Antenna market report to gather the overall information about the Wireless Antenna market at various levels. The report contains information collected through primary and secondary sources. The SWOT analysis is also conducted in the global report. The names and the description of the key players and companies are mentioned in the market report. The challenges faced by the key players are described with the various solutions in the global report to provide the guideline and direction for the various new players.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Wireless Antenna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Antenna

1.2 Wireless Antenna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 UHF

1.2.3 VHF

1.3 Wireless Antenna Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wireless Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Devices

1.3.3 IOT

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3 Global Wireless Antenna Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size

1.4.1 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wireless Antenna Production (2014-2025)

...

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Antenna Business

7.1 Harada

7.1.1 Harada Wireless Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Harada Wireless Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Amphenol

7.2.1 Amphenol Wireless Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Amphenol Wireless Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sunway

7.3.1 Sunway Wireless Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sunway Wireless Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Molex

7.4.1 Molex Wireless Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Molex Wireless Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Skycross

7.5.1 Skycross Wireless Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Skycross Wireless Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yokowa

7.7 Galtronics

7.8 Pulse

7.9 Speed

7.10 Ethertronics

7.10.1 Ethertronics Wireless Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ethertronics Wireless Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hirschmann

7.12 Laird

7.13 Ace Tech

7.14 Shenglu

7.15 Inzi Controls

7.16 Fiamm

7.17 Sky-wave

7.18 3GTX

7.19 Auden

7.20 South-star

7.21 Deman

7.22 Tuko

7.23 Wutong

Continued...

