Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Releases Monthly Resale Housing Market Statistics

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the forecast contained in the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s recently released Market Year in Review and Outlook Report, TRREB President Michael Collins announced a very strong year-over-year sales and price growth in February 2020.



Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 7,256 residential transactions through TRREB’s MLS® System in February 2020, representing a 45.6 per cent increase compared to a 10-year sales low in February 2019. However, February 2020 sales were still below the 2017 record result. Year-over-year sales growth, for the GTA as a whole, was strongest for ground-oriented home types.

After preliminary seasonal adjustment, February 2020 sales also exhibited positive momentum, up by 14.8 per cent compared to January 2020.

“Sales growth will be strong this year. TRREB’s forecast published in its Market Year in Review and Outlook Report on February 6, is calling for 97,000 sales in 2020. However, the annual pace of sales growth experienced in February will likely not be sustained throughout the year, because we will be making comparisons to much stronger sales results reported after the first quarter of 2019,” said Mr. Collins.

New listings amounted to 10,613 in February 2020, a 7.9 per cent increase compared to February 2019. This moderate annual growth rate was much smaller than that reported for sales, which means market conditions tightened considerably over the past year.

“Sales growth well in excess of listings growth is once again the norm. This is because the temporary effects of the 2017 Ontario Fair Housing Plan and the OSFI mortgage stress test have largely worn off. However, while these policies were running their course, the well-publicized housing supply problem in the GTA continued unabated. All levels of government have acknowledged the supply problem, but we need to very quickly move from policy briefs to shovels in the ground,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

As market conditions tightened over the past year, competition between buyers has clearly increased. This resulted in a further acceleration in year-over-year price growth in February. The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by 10.2 per cent. The average selling price for all home types combined was up by 16.7 per cent to $910,290. Double-digit average price growth was experienced for most major market segments, including detached houses and condominium apartments.

“TRREB’s current average price forecast is for 10 per cent price growth to $900,000 in 2020. While this outlook represents a very robust pace of growth, it is possible that further tightening in the detached market segment could push the overall average selling price above TRREB’s baseline scenario. This could unfold if sales growth continues to outstrip new listing growth to the degree it has so far in 2020,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price February 1 - 29, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 2,477 989,218 3,519 1,865 840,761 3,304 Rest of GTA ("905") 4,779 869,381 7,094 3,117 743,311 6,530 GTA 7,256 910,290 10,613 4,982 779,791 9,834





TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type February 1 - 29, 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 716 2,760 3,476 1,485,304 1,017,573 1,113,918 Yr./Yr. % Change 54.0% 64.0% 61.8% 14.4% 14.1% 13.7% Semi-Detached 180 467 647 1,208,073 743,602 872,821 Yr./Yr. % Change 4.7% 67.4% 43.5% 10.6% 9.9% 4.5% Townhouse 229 911 1,140 846,465 702,077 731,081 Yr./Yr. % Change 44.9% 44.8% 44.9% 10.5% 16.4% 14.9% Condo Apartment 1,335 571 1,906 722,675 534,688 666,358 Yr./Yr. % Change 26.2% 21.7% 24.8% 18.0% 19.3% 18.6%





February 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All Types) Single-Family Detached Single-Family Attached Townhouse Apartment TREB Total 10.19% 9.24% 9.80% 9.49% 11.98% Halton Region 14.18% 13.97% 11.87% 13.01% 18.12% Peel Region 11.96% 10.67% 11.85% 12.07% 15.97% City of Toronto 9.40% 8.09% 7.99% 4.98% 10.96% York Region 6.46% 5.60% 7.15% 5.69% 10.96% Durham Region 9.30% 8.80% 10.23% 9.22% 10.94% Orangeville 7.10% 7.02% 6.95% - - South Simcoe County1 1.77% 5.68% 8.52% - - Source: Toronto Real Estate Board 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Annual Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price Year-to-Date 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 4,077 947,541 6,153 3,279 812,920 6,447 Rest of GTA ("905") 7,748 848,715 12,306 5,671 737,814 12,843 GTA 11,825 882,788 18,459 8,950 765,331 19,290









Annual TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type Year-to-Date 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,121 4,424 5,545 1,442,339 995,002 1,085,437 Yr./Yr. % Change 39.8% 46.1% 44.8% 15.8% 12.2% 12.8% Semi-Detached 271 724 995 1,139,616 734,283 844,680 Yr./Yr. % Change 3.0% 38.7% 26.8% 7.7% 10.5% 6.1% Townhouse 406 1,515 1,921 818,475 688,520 715,985 Yr./Yr. % Change 35.8% 30.3% 31.4% 4.8% 14.3% 12.1% Condo Apartment 2,253 986 3,239 705,006 529,340 651,530 Yr./Yr. % Change 18.9% 14.0% 17.4% 17.0% 17.1% 17.3%





Chg. February '19 6,159 -5.6% $775,788 -0.1% March '19 6,423 4.3% $781,754 0.8% April '19 7,078 10.2% $787,535 0.7% May '19 7,356 3.9% $802,162 1.9% June '19 7,513 2.1% $812,342 1.3% July '19 7,884 4.9% $824,215 1.5% August '19 7,989 1.3% $825,904 0.2% September '19 7,993 0.1% $837,281 1.4% October '19 7,840 -1.9% $839,945 0.3% November '19 7,835 -0.1% $846,374 0.8% December '19 7,626 -2.7% $874,283 3.3% January '20 7,766 1.8% $875,767 0.2% February '20 8,914 14.8% $902,673 3.1% Source: Toronto Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

