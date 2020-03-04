Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Industry

Description

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry.

Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitika’s stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China.

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market is valued at 1530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:



Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Zidong Chemical

Segment by Type

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sequential Stretching Type

1.2.3 Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

1.2.4 LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Household Products

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Production (2014-2025)

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Business

7.1 Green Seal Holding

7.1.1 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Unitike

7.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu

7.4 Kolon

7.5 DOMO Chemicals

7.6 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

7.7 Biaxis

7.8 AdvanSix

7.9 A.J. Plast

7.10 Toyobo

7.11 Hyosung

7.12 Mf-Folien

7.13 FSPG Hi-Tech

7.14 JK Materials

7.15 Thaipolyamide

7.16 Zidong Chemical

Continued...

