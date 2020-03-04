Soil Conditioner Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Soil Conditioner Market

Soil conditioner is a substance produced from organic or nonorganic matter. When the conditioner is incorporated into and mixed with the garden soil, it improves the soil properties and adds slow releasing nutrients.

Market Dynamics:

Soil Conditioner is used in agriculture and gardening due to its versatile benefits such as soil remediation, reduces fertilizer runoff, improves water retention, stimulates plant enzymes, increases microbial activity, boosts seed germination, promotes root development, encour-ages plant growth by an increased biomass production, Increases yield and improves quality of plants and many other things. Soil conditioner results in increased yield both qualitatively and quantitatively. These factors will boost the market in forecast period.

Further, Increase in Fertilizers prices will boost the soil conditioner market. Proper use of soil conditioner reduces the need for chemical fertilizers which saves costs. Also, a large number of soil conditioner products are organic certified. So the increase in organic farming will further improve demand for soil conditioners.

Low awareness about the role of soil quality in agriculture is limiting the growth of the mar-ket.

Segment Analysis:

Soil Conditioner market is segmented by Type and application. By Type, the market is seg-mented into Organic and Inorganic soil conditioners. The organic segment includes Plant-based and Animal-based products. Organic soil conditioner products are mainly prepared from manure or green manure since they are the cheapest source of organic matter availa-ble. Leguminous crops are especially favoured as green manure because they add nitrogen to the soil. Organic segment dominates the market due to wide availability. The inorganic segment consists of Polymers and minerals. Gypsum is the most common mineral used as a soil conditioner. Polymeric soil conditioner such as certain polysaccharides, polyacrylamides has emerged recently. They act as a synthetic binding agent. Inorganic soil conditioners have a minor share of the market due to limited applicability.

Title: Soil Conditioner market, By Type, 2017

Organic 70%

Inorganic 30%

By Application, the market is segmented into Horticulture, Vineyards & Orchards, Vegeta-bles, Hydro-Seeding, Green Houses & Nursery, Turf, Home-Lawns & Golf Courses, and Oth-ers.

Geographical Analysis:

By region, Soil Conditioner market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the largest market due to huge agriculture and effective use of organic matter into agriculture in this region. The Asia-pacific segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, Govern-ment initiatives regarding Biosolids will drive the growth of the market in North America.

Title: Soil Conditioner market, By Region, 2017

North America 26%

South America 8%

Europe 22%

Asia Pacific 38%

ROW 6%



Key Players of Global Soil Conditioner Market =>

Soil Conditioner market is highly competitive owing to a large number of local manufactur-ers. Some of the notable players in the market are Turface, Godrej Agrovet, Earth Cycle, Memon B.V., Pro-Grow, Encap, Westland Horticulture Ltd., Kellogg Garden Products, South-land Organics, and Humintech GmbH. New research and Patented Technology might change the competitive landscape in the future.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• Organic

o Plant Based

o Animal Based

• Inorganic

o Polymers

o Mineral

By Application

• Horticulture

• Vineyards & Orchards

• Vegetables

• Hydro-Seeding

• Green Houses & Nursery

• Turf, Home-Lawns & Golf Courses

• Others (Industrial)

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

