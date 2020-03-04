Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2025 | North America & Europe are the Major Revenue Contributors
Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Revenues of around $6 billion during the period 2020 −2025
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market - Key Highlights
1. The multi-parameter patient monitoring devices market is likely to witness an incremental growth of around $1,317 million during 2019-2025.
2. Portable multi-parameter patient monitors are growing at a faster rate compared to bedside monitors owing to their compactness, convenience, and easy mobility across different departments within hospitals.
3. Though the US is the largest revenue contributor to the global market, it is likely to witness a lower absolute growth rate compared to emerging countries.
4. The high acuity market segment will witness an incremental growth of $2,064 million during the forecast period.
5. Technological advancements such as wearable and MPM are expected to drive the market in upcoming years. The increasing adoption of advanced homecare monitoring systems by developed countries boost development in the market.
6. APAC is likely to grow at a faster rate and will witness an absolute growth of around 52% by 2025, which is the highest compared to other regions.
This research report on the multiparameter patient monitoring market covers sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market- Trends & Drivers:
Growing Demand for Real-time Patient Monitors in Critical Care
Increasing Target Patient Population with Various Diseases
Rising Demand for Multi-parameter Patient Monitors in Home-care Settings
Growing Demand for Portable/Compact Multi-Parameter Monitors
The study includes insights by:
Market Segmentation by Devices
Portable/Compact
Fixed
Market Segmentation by Acuity Level
High Acuity
Mid Acuity
Low Acuity
Market Segmentation by Patient Group
Geriatric Group
Adult Group
Pediatric Group
Market Segmentation by End-user
Hospitals
ASCs
Homecare Settings
Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
APAC
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
MEA
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
The report also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
The market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local players offering multi-parameter patient monitoring devices. Key players are expected to maintain a strategic focus on North America and Europe as they are the top two major revenue contributors. Leading players are likely to focus on expanding portable/compact multiparameter monitors product portfolio as the demand for such devices is expected to increase among end-users. Local manufacturers, in particular, Chinese and Japanese manufacturers, are expected to offer stiff competition to global players. The market is likely to witness technological advancements and significantly affect new product launches. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are expected to invest extensively in R&D and product development related activities.
Key Vendors
NIHON KOHDEN
Koninklijke Philips
OSI Systems
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
GE Healthcare
Other Vendors
Contec Medical Systems
Drägerwerk
AS-Motor
EPSIMED
GUANGDONG BIOLIGHT MEDITECH
Kizlonmedical
Lutech Industries
Mediana
MEDION HEALTHCARE
Opto Circuits (India)
SCHILLER
Skanray Technologies
