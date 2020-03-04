Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2025 | North America & Europe are the Major Revenue Contributors

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Summary 2025

Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Revenues of around $6 billion during the period 2020 −2025

The low-acuity level segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. ” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market - Key Highlights

1. The multi-parameter patient monitoring devices market is likely to witness an incremental growth of around $1,317 million during 2019-2025.

2. Portable multi-parameter patient monitors are growing at a faster rate compared to bedside monitors owing to their compactness, convenience, and easy mobility across different departments within hospitals.

3. Though the US is the largest revenue contributor to the global market, it is likely to witness a lower absolute growth rate compared to emerging countries.

4. The high acuity market segment will witness an incremental growth of $2,064 million during the forecast period.

5. Technological advancements such as wearable and MPM are expected to drive the market in upcoming years. The increasing adoption of advanced homecare monitoring systems by developed countries boost development in the market.

6. APAC is likely to grow at a faster rate and will witness an absolute growth of around 52% by 2025, which is the highest compared to other regions.

This research report on the multiparameter patient monitoring market covers sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market- Trends & Drivers:

Growing Demand for Real-time Patient Monitors in Critical Care

Increasing Target Patient Population with Various Diseases

Rising Demand for Multi-parameter Patient Monitors in Home-care Settings

Growing Demand for Portable/Compact Multi-Parameter Monitors

The study includes insights by:

Market Segmentation by Devices

Portable/Compact

Fixed

Market Segmentation by Acuity Level

High Acuity

Mid Acuity

Low Acuity

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

Geriatric Group

Adult Group

Pediatric Group

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

ASCs

Homecare Settings

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

APAC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

MEA

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



The report also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

The market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local players offering multi-parameter patient monitoring devices. Key players are expected to maintain a strategic focus on North America and Europe as they are the top two major revenue contributors. Leading players are likely to focus on expanding portable/compact multiparameter monitors product portfolio as the demand for such devices is expected to increase among end-users. Local manufacturers, in particular, Chinese and Japanese manufacturers, are expected to offer stiff competition to global players. The market is likely to witness technological advancements and significantly affect new product launches. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are expected to invest extensively in R&D and product development related activities.

Key Vendors

NIHON KOHDEN

Koninklijke Philips

OSI Systems

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

GE Healthcare

Other Vendors

Contec Medical Systems

Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Drägerwerk

AS-Motor

EPSIMED

GUANGDONG BIOLIGHT MEDITECH

Kizlonmedical

Lutech Industries

Mediana

MEDION HEALTHCARE

Opto Circuits (India)

SCHILLER

Skanray Technologies



