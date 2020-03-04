South America Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market To Register the Highest CAGR During 2018-2023

TheBusinessResearchComapny.com adds Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2020 to its research database.

The global solvent-based printing inks market was valued at about $10.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $12.43 billion at a rate of about 3.60% through 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solvent-based printing inks market is expected to grow to $12.43 billion at a rate of about 3.60% through 2023. 3D technology will be a driver of the solvent-based printing inks market during the forecast period. However, a shortage of raw materials and their resulting increasing market prices is expected to negatively affect the solvent-based printing inks market.

The solvent-based printing inks market consists of sales of solvent-based printing inks and related services used to produce 3D printed objects and banners. Solvent-based inks are pigment inks which are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others which are waterproof and ultra-violet (UV) safe. They are relatively inexpensive and enable printing on flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates which are used to produce vehicle graphics, billboards, 3D printed objects, banners, and adhesive decals.

The global solvent-based printing inks market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The solvent-based printing inks market is segmented into cellulose inks, epoxy inks, vinyl inks, vinyl-acrylic inks, and polyurethane inks.

By Geography - The global solvent-based printing inks is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe solvent-based printing inks market accounts for the largest share in the global solvent-based printing inks market.

Trends In The Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market

Solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks to cater to the growing demand. Advantages of thermal inkjet printing include better performance, lower costs, and ink versatility, especially in photo printing applications.

Potential Opportunities In The Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market

With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology, the scope and potential for the global solvent-based printing inks market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg.Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Lawter Inc., Yansefu Inks, Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and Sakata INX Corporation.

