Genervon Biopharmaceuticals to Present GM6’s Effect in Modulating Alzheimer’s Disease at the ASENT2020 Annual Meeting

PASADENA, CA, USA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics has invited Genervon Biopharmaceuticals to present its latest research data at the ASENT2020 Annual Meeting in Bethesda, MD from March 2-5. Genervon will address the unfortunate failures of many Alzheimer’s disease (AD) clinical trials and will propose a more plausible design for AD disease-modifying treatment trials which it has developed. Genervon will be giving a platform presentation on GM6’s effect in modulating Alzheimer’s disease, and its two new posters are available at www.genervon.com/in-vitro-poster and www.genervon.com/in-vivo-poster Alzheimer’s disease (AD) affects more than 35 million people worldwide and is known as the most common form of dementia. AD is characterized by the evidence of amyloid-β (Aβ) peptide plaques and deposits of tau neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain.Over the past two years, many major pharmaceutical companies have abandoned their Alzheimer's disease research which focused on a single-target anti-amyloid strategy that has been unsuccessful in clinical trials. Alzheimer's is a multifaceted disease. Genervon proposes that the strategy needed is one that aims at an upstream target that modulates multiple AD pathways downstream.Genervon Biopharmaceuticals identified and developed the hexapeptide, GM6, an active 6 amino acid fragment of Motoneuronotrophic Factor (MNTF) which is detected in the human placenta with its highest expression at the 9th week of gestation. GM6 penetrates the blood-brain barrier and was shown to have neuroprotective effects and to modulate the disease progression in models including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). GM6 was shown to be safe and tolerable in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy subjects, in an ALS Phase 2A clinical trial, and in a Phase 2A PD clinical trial. GM6 also showed positive signals in clinical observations and favorable shifts in biomarkers in the Phase 2A ALS trial. All our previous work with neurodegenerative diseases has demonstrated that GM6 has multifaceted benefits.The effect of GM6 was studied in an AD mice model expressing Aβ. The results indicated that GM6 significantly lowered Beta Amyloid, reduced inflammatory cytokines, increased Nerve Growth Factors, and improved function. Genervon’s recent studies showed that GM6 can also significantly lower tau hyperphosphorylation in vitro and in transgenic mice AD model expressing human tau proteins (h-tau mice). GM6 reduced inflammation and improved functions in h-tau mice. Considering all the data, GM6 is a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease through multiple pathways: by lowering beta amyloid, lowering tau hyperphosphorylation, lowering inflammation, and increasing neuroprotection and clinical functions.Genervon Biopharmaceuticals is planning for a Phase 2 clinical trial for early Alzheimer’s disease patients.



