Statement attributable to the Spokesman of the Secretary-General on Guinea-Bissau

The Secretary-General is following with concern the institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau provoked by the ongoing electoral dispute.

The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to await the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice, exercise maximum restraint and take all necessary measures to prevent any acts that could undermine peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to continue to accompany Bissau-Guineans in their efforts to consolidate peace, democracy and development.



