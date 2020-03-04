Swoop Handles Transportation and Logistics for Biggest-ever Crime Survivors Event

Swoop Logo

CSSJ Taps Swoop to Lead Transportation and Logistics for Three-Day Event

TALLAHASSEE , FL, USA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When non-profit organization Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ) needed to round up and deliver over 600 conference attendees, they called Swoop . This conference is CSSJ’s largest event to date and attendees came to Tallahassee from nine cities via planes and buses. From February 15 through 17, Swoop handled all airport arrivals and departures, on-board meals and snacks, and numerous flight and on-ground transportation arrangements.Swoop handled it smoothly by creating a comprehensive logistics plan outlining all pick-up and drop-off locations, meals and on-ground personnel. They utilized eight charter buses (two ADA-compliant) and Mercedes Sprinter vans (also ADA-compliant) to shuttle attendees. Swoop employed important on-ground personnel including three Swoop Onsite Transportation Captains and nine Swoop Onsite Coordinators to facilitate arrangements, answer attendee questions, handle-last minute pick-up issues and more. Swoop also secured meter permits to allow charter buses to park safely and legally at venues. Events were held at the Florida State University Conference Center and at the State Capitol. During the event, Swoop transported attendees between hotels, both venues and a remote staging area which, because of limited space, necessitated staggered pick-up and drop-off times.“At the last minute, an extra day was added to the event. As a result, there were numerous real-time changes made to accommodate schedules,” said Peter Evenson, Swoop Co-founder. “Facilitating these changes was complex but as a result, CSSJ attendees were able to meet with State Senator Jason Pizzo and Representative Shevrin.” Adds Mr. Evenson, “This final day was CSSJ conference-goers opportunity to deliver their message and meet with people who could help facilitate the laws CSSJ is advocating – and Swoop helped make that happen!”About Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ) www.cssj.org #SurvivorsSpeak Florida, presented by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, brings together crime survivors from across the state at the Capitol to advocate for smart justice policies that make communities safer. It elevates the experiences and voices of diverse survivors to shape public safety policies, prioritizing crime prevention, rehabilitation, and better support for survivors and communities. CSSJ has over 40,000 members and chapters in 10 states.About Swoop: ( www.swoopapp.com ):Swoop is an online platform offering group transportation vehicles, logistical solutions, and onsite personnel to handle events for six to 6,000. Events include transportation for weddings, parties, sporting and entertainment events as well as corporate meetings, conventions and conferences. Swoop offers over 250 vehicles to select from and is the exclusive group transportation partner for many businesses, venues, and event planners. Swoop is headquartered in Los Angeles and currently provides its services in over 25 cities nationally and internationally.# # #



