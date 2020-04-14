Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Virginia Gets A Dedicated Effort Focused on Better Compensation

"If a Navy Veteran in Virginia with mesothelioma or their family would call 800-714-0303 typically Erik Karst will set up an appointment for an in-home visit anywhere in Virginia. ” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik karst of the law form of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Virginia with the top priority being a person like this receives the best possible compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to discuss mesothelioma compensation with a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. If a Navy Veteran in Virginia with mesothelioma or their family would call 800-714-0303 typically Erik Karst will set up an appointment for an in-home visit anywhere in Virginia. The in-home visit allows Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste to explain mesothelioma compensation face to face as well as assess what the Navy Veteran's compensation claim could be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims for US Navy Veterans can exceed a million dollars.

Attorney Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Virginia or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Virginia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: https://cancer.uvahealth.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.