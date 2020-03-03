Terrafina Announces Distribution Payment Corresponding to the Fourth Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina (”TERRA”) (BMV: TERRA13), a leading Mexican industrial real estate investment trust (“FIBRA”), externally advised by PGIM Real Estate and dedicated to the acquisition, development, lease and management of industrial real estate properties in Mexico, announced today that, in accordance with its Trust Agreement F/00939, the Company will distribute as a return of capital to the holders of its Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios (“CBFIs”) on March 11th, 2020 the amount of Ps. 0.631297 per each of the 790,602,803 outstanding CBFIs. This adds to a total payment of Ps. 499,105,156.15.



The key dates pertaining to the distribution are the following:

Ex-dividend date: March 9, 2020

Record date: March 10, 2020

Payment date: March 11, 2020

Contacts:

Francisco Martinez

Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-8107

E-mail: francisco.martinez@terrafina.mx

About Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly-qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate.

Terrafina owns 300 real estate properties, including 289 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 42.3 million square feet and 11 land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio.

Terrafina’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and to its management and corporate governance structure. For more information, please visit www.terrafina.mx

About PGIM Real Estate

PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE), is one of largest real estate investment managers in the world, with more than $175.9 billion1 in gross real estate assets under management and administration, as of September 30, 2019. Through its PGIM Real Estate and PGIM Real Estate Finance businesses, PGIM leverages a 140-year history of real estate lending on behalf of institutional and middle-market borrowers, a 49-year legacy of investing in commercial real estate on behalf of institutional investors, and the deep local knowledge and expertise of professionals in 31 cities around the world.

PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment management business of PGIM, has been redefining the real estate investing landscape since 1970. Combining insights into macroeconomic trends and global real estate markets with excellence of execution and risk management, PGIM Real Estate’s tenured team offers to its global clients a broad range of real estate equity, debt, and securities investment strategies that span the risk-return spectrum and geographies. For more information, visit www.pgimrealestate.com.

(1) AUA equals $US36.0 billion.

(2) Includes legacy lending through PGIM’s parent company, Prudential Financial, Inc.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), a financial services leader with more than US$1.6 trillion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements that may imply risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "estimate", "project", "plan", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", and other similar expressions could be construed as previsions or estimates. Terrafina warns readers that declarations and estimates mentioned in this document, or realized by Terrafina’s management imply risks and uncertainties that could change in function of various factors that are out of Terrafina’s control. Future expectations reflect Terrafina’s judgment at the date of this document. Terrafina reserves the right or obligation to update the information contained in this document or derived from this document. Past or present performance is not an indicator to anticipate future performance.



