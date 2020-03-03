RealtyHive Achieves More Than $2 Billion in Real Estate Inventory

The Wisconsin-based online real estate company forms partnerships to market and sell properties from across the globe.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealtyHive has announced it now has more than $2 billion in on-site inventory. The U.S. based online real estate company markets and auctions for-sale properties on behalf of real estate agents, financial institutions and private sellers from around the world.“RealtyHive has worked extensively to become a leader in real estate marketing from helping private sellers achieve a local presence to creating international interest through our exclusive Time-Limited Events,” said RealtyHive founder and CEO, Wade Micoley. “This is a big milestone for us. The platform has grown from our first property, a $40,000 old schoolhouse in Northern Wisconsin, to having properties of all types across the globe with more than $2 billion in inventory. We’re here to bring more buyers’ eyes to every property on our site.”Micoley, a real estate industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, said RealtyHive has been forming partnerships with real estate developers, franchises, and private sellers which has led to this growth.“Recently I was explaining the RealtyHive Time-Limited Event program to a seller whose property had been on the market for over 2 years,” said Micoley. “I will never forget their answer when I asked what they thought of the platform. They said, ‘Now that I see how this works and how the platform attracts buyers with urgency, the old way of selling makes no sense to me.’ Their property sold in the first 35 days on RealtyHive.”This success isn’t an outlier for the Wisconsin-based real estate platform. The site has been a part of more than 1,300 property transactions across the United States and Caribbean and has been rapidly expanding the international selection of properties available on the website. “We continue to add more outlets to expand not only the footprint of properties, but also increase the number of buyers who visit our website,” said Micoley.###RealtyHive is a global real estate company offering digital marketing and time-limited event services to a wide variety of real estate sellers from around the world. Each month more than 100,000 unique visitors from 190+ countries view RealtyHive properties located across 5 continents. To learn more about RealtyHive services, including risk-free and no-upfront cost real estate marketing solutions, visit https://market.realtyhive.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.