HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:

  Year ending: Three months ending:
  12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018
Net product sales $148,592,000 $145,602,000 $35,045,000 34,369,000
Income from operating activities(*) 7,469,000 7,713,000 $1,180,000 1,597,000
Net income for the period 4,749,000 3,764,000 $967,000 274,000
Total comprehensive income for the period 3,783,000 5,296,000 $679,000 1,310,000
         
Earnings per share        
Basic $0.42 $0.33 $0.09 $0.02
Diluted $0.42 $0.33 $0.09 $0.02
         
(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
 

To all employees and shareholders:

A modest growth year in sales. Gross profit levels are showing improvement while selling expenses were up as we push for market growth.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO
Tel. (519) 822-2960
Fax. (519) 822-7289
Email: ir@hammfg.com


Primary Logo

