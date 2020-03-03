HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:
|Year ending:
|Three months ending:
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Net product sales
|$148,592,000
|$145,602,000
|$35,045,000
|34,369,000
|Income from operating activities(*)
|7,469,000
|7,713,000
|$1,180,000
|1,597,000
|Net income for the period
|4,749,000
|3,764,000
|$967,000
|274,000
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|3,783,000
|5,296,000
|$679,000
|1,310,000
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$0.42
|$0.33
|$0.09
|$0.02
|Diluted
|$0.42
|$0.33
|$0.09
|$0.02
|(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
|NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
To all employees and shareholders:
A modest growth year in sales. Gross profit levels are showing improvement while selling expenses were up as we push for market growth.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
For information, contact:
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO
Tel. (519) 822-2960
Fax. (519) 822-7289
Email: ir@hammfg.com
