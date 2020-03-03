HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:

Year ending: Three months ending: 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net product sales $148,592,000 $145,602,000 $35,045,000 34,369,000 Income from operating activities(*) 7,469,000 7,713,000 $1,180,000 1,597,000 Net income for the period 4,749,000 3,764,000 $967,000 274,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,783,000 5,296,000 $679,000 1,310,000 Earnings per share Basic $0.42 $0.33 $0.09 $0.02 Diluted $0.42 $0.33 $0.09 $0.02 (*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

To all employees and shareholders:

A modest growth year in sales. Gross profit levels are showing improvement while selling expenses were up as we push for market growth.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

