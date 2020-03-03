GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Piraeus, Greece, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership’s website, http://www.gaslogmlp.com, in the “Investors” section under “SEC Filings”.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete 2019 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting Philip Corbett or Joseph Nelson at:

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

Phone: +1-212-223-0643

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Contacts:

Philip Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1-212-223-0643



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.