Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, Philadelphia, Richmond, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Dallas, and San Francisco

March 03, 2020

The Federal Reserve Board has approved actions on Tuesday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, Philadelphia, Richmond, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Dallas, and San Francisco, decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 2-1/4 percent to 1-3/4 percent, effective March 4, 2020.

