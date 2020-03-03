Hackney Publications and Ifrah Law Launch MyLegalBookie, a newsletter reporting on the Legal Sports Betting Industry

Jeff Ifrah Ellen Zavian

Ifrah Law will be the sponsor of MyLegalBookie, a quarterly electronic newsletter, which will be complimentary to those that subscribe.

Jeff Ifrah is the unquestioned leader in the sports betting space. The fact that he and the firm have been recognized by Chambers and other industry observers speaks volumes about their reputation.” — Ellen Zavian

AUSTIIN, TX, US, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hackney Publications , the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, has announced that Ifrah Law (Ifrah) will be the sponsor of MyLegalBookie , a quarterly electronic newsletter, which will be complimentary to those that subscribe.MyLegalBookie will provide insights into the legal side of online gaming and sports betting industries like no publication has before with insightful interviews, features and expert analysis.Aside from sponsoring the newsletter, Ifrah will also provide bylined articles from its attorneys, who have accumulated significant experience in the eSports space. Additional original content will be provided by Hackney Publications and MyLegalBookie’s Editor in Chief, Ellen M. Zavian, a Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School and nationally recognized sports law attorney.Jeff Ifrah and the rest of the partnership team will provide editorial guidance and direction. Other members of the firm will also contribute articles from time to time.“We’re looking forward to sharing our insights about this fast-changing industry,” said Ifrah. “This newsletter provides us with a way to do our part as stewards and help the industry grow in a responsible manner.”Similarly, Professor Zavian, who has decades of experience in the sports industry, has embraced the publication and the opportunity to work with Ifrah.“Jeff is the unquestioned leader in the sports betting space,” Professor Zavian said. “The fact that he and the firm have been recognized by Chambers and other industry observers speaks volumes about their reputation.”Meanwhile, Hackney said he has been looking for more than a year for the right partner to cover the legal side of the sports betting industry.“The search began and ended with Ifrah Law,” said Hackney, who has written about the industry for two decades. “Along with Ellen, this is as close as you can get to a sure bet.”About Ellen M. Zavian, Esq.One of the first female/attorney NFL agent, Ellen has represented the US Women’s soccer, softball, break dancers and extreme athletes, collectively, has been employed at the NFLPA, Autism Society of America, the ACC, Commissioner for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (NCAA), to name a few. Today, her focus involves sports arbitrations, negotiations, leading the United Breakin Association (newly named Olympic Sport Paris 2024), advisor on player affairs for esports’ entities, and a professional corporate speaker on leadership and negotiation skills while teaching sports and entrepreneurship at George Washington University (Business and Law Schools).About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. While some of the publications are supported by subscriptions, others are supported by advertising and sponsorship. The latter represents the most significant area of growth for Hackney Publications. Aside from eSports and the Law, the company also publishes newsletters with Jackson Lewis (Title IX Alert), Wilson Elser (Concussion Defense Reporter), and Montgomery McCracken (Sports Medicine and the Law).About Ifrah LawIfrah Law is a passionate team of experts that understands the importance of listening to and addressing specific concerns of clients – when facing the heat of a federal investigation or the ire of a business competitor.Executives and entrepreneurs at the top of their fields trust our experienced litigators to manage, navigate and negotiate government investigations and high stakes civil suits with the sophistication of a large firm. And we do it with the hands-on approach of a small firm.Since 2009, our tenacious and inquisitive legal team has been creating options and solutions that others often miss. Ifrah Law attorneys include senior leaders from the Department of Justice, the US Attorney’s Office, the Army JAG Corps and the nation’s largest law firms, ensuring a broad and deep understanding of government strategy in federal investigations. They came to Ifrah Law because of its reputation for valuing client service above all else.Founder Jeff Ifrah is a frequent speaker, author and commentator on white collar crime issues and the co-author of “Federal Sentencing for Business Crimes,” the only complete treatise on the topic. He and his team have established relationships and credibility with federal prosecutors and investigators in agencies including the Justice Department, the FTC, CFTC, SEC, DOD and the US Treasury.Through its commitment to developing strong working relationships with clients, Ifrah Law is changing the way people think about and interact with their lawyers. Just ask them. Our promise is:• 24/7 availability and absolute responsiveness to client calls, questions and requests• Extreme attention to detail• Commitment to making complex legal issues more understandable• Creative thinking to overcome obstacles and achieve unexpected results

Ifrah Law



