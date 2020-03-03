AARON’S INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Aaron’s Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 28, 2020



NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Aaron’s Inc. (“Aaron’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAN) securities during the period from March 2, 2018 through February 19, 2020, inclusive (“Class Period”).

On July 26, 2018, Aaron’s announced that in July 2018 it had received civil investigative demands (“CIDs”) from the FTC requesting the production of documents and answers to written questions to determine whether disclosures related to financial products offered by the Company through its AB and Progressive segments were in violation of the FTC Act. On this news, Aaron’s stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 11.0%, to close at $43.47 on July 27, 2018.

On February 20, 2020, Aaron’s announced that the Company’s Progressive segment had reached an agreement in principle with FTC staff regarding the CID from the FTC that Progressive received in July 2018. The proposed agreement would require Progressive to “make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements.”

On this news, Aaron’s stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 19.1%, to close at $45.45 on February 20, 2020.

