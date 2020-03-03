Menlo Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and reviewed business highlights.



“In February, our shareholders approved our upcoming merger with Foamix. We look forward to the prospects and outlook for the combined organization, which will have a compelling pipeline of dermatology products and product candidates,” said Steve Basta, chief executive officer of Menlo Therapeutics. “We believe the combined organization will be a stronger dermatology focused company, well positioned to serve the needs of patients while enhancing stockholder value.”

Foamix Merger Approved by Menlo Shareholders

On February 6, 2020, in the special meeting of Menlo stockholders, Menlo’s merger with Foamix was approved. On the same date, shareholders of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. also approved all shareholder proposals necessary to complete the merger. Pending the expiration of a 30-day waiting period required by Israeli law and satisfaction of closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement, the merger is expected to close on or about March 9, 2020. The combined biopharmaceutical company will be focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to serve patients in the dermatology space.

The combined company will have a diversified portfolio including an approved product and three late-stage product candidates focused on dermatologic indications.

Recent pipeline highlights from both organizations:

Foamix recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for AMZEEQ TM (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. AMZEEQ TM is the first approved topical formulation of minocycline to be approved by the FDA for any condition. Foamix commercially launched AMZEEQ TM in the U.S. in January 2020.

(minocycline) topical foam, 4%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. AMZEEQ is the first approved topical formulation of minocycline to be approved by the FDA for any condition. Foamix commercially launched AMZEEQ in the U.S. in January 2020. Foamix has submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for FMX103 (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults. The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 2, 2020. If approved, FMX103 would be the first minocycline product available for rosacea patients. Foamix is also conducting a Phase 2 trial for FCD105, a topical combination foam of minocycline and adapalene, currently being evaluated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

Menlo’s serlopitant is being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. The studies are fully enrolled, with results expected in March or April 2020.

Expected upcoming catalysts for the combined company:

Phase 3 clinical trial results in the U.S. and Europe for serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in prurigo nodularis in March or April 2020

PDUFA action date of June 2, 2020 for FMX103 (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults

Phase 2 clinical trial results for FCD105 for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne with top-line data expected in Q2 2020

Assuming successful completion of the Phase 3 clinical trials, a New Drug Application submission for serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in prurigo nodularis is expected in the second half of 2020.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Menlo reported a net loss of $21.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $17.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Research and development expenses were $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $15.1 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in manufacturing and clinical trial expenses.

General administrative expenses were $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation expense, legal expenses, and transaction-related expenses in connection with negotiating and executing the merger agreement with Foamix.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Menlo reported a net loss of $73.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $51.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Collaboration and license revenue was zero for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $10.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in collaboration and license revenue was due to the termination of Menlo’s collaboration agreement with JT Torii in June 2018.

Research and development expenses were $53.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $53.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial expenses, an increase in stock-based compensation expense, and an increase in manufacturing expenses offset by a $3.0 million milestone expense to Merck in May 2018.

General administrative expenses were $22.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation expense, legal expenses, and transaction-related expenses in connection with negotiating and executing the merger agreement with Foamix.

As of December 31, 2019, Menlo had $76.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, compared to $136.3 million as of December 31, 2018.

- See attached financial tables –

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.



Statement of Operations Data



(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Collaboration and license revenue $ - $ - $ - $ 10,640 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,758 15,076 53,761 52,989 General and administrative 10,173 3,364 22,481 12,186 Loss from operations (21,931 ) (18,440 ) (76,242 ) (54,535 ) Interest income and other expense, net 433 846 2,539 3,090 Net loss $ (21,498 ) $ (17,594 ) $ (73,703 ) $ (51,445 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted $ (0.89 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (3.09 ) $ (2.37 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per

share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 24,050,872 23,166,417 23,818,691 21,668,689





Menlo Therapeutics Inc.



Condensed Balance Sheet Data



(In thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 76,944 $ 136,250 Working capital 67,666 129,956 Total assets 79,169 139,928 Stockholders' equity 68,508 130,377

