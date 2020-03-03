Consolidated Tomoka Announces Sale of 12 Acres for $4.5 Million by Land JV

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the closing of the sale of approximately 12 acres, which consisted of a land sale and conveyance of certain interests (the “Equinox Land Sale”), for $4.5 million, or approximately $375,000 per acre, to Equinox Development (“Equinox”). Equinox a Maitland, Florida based real estate developer has operations and developments in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Equinox Land Sale was completed by the venture that was formed in October 2019 when the Company sold the controlling interest in the entity that held the remaining land portfolio (the “Land JV”). The proceeds from the Equinox Land Sale will be distributed in accordance with the distribution priority of the Land JV. In conjunction with the Equinox Land Sale, the Company provided Equinox an approximately $3.4 million one-year first mortgage loan.



The Equinox Land Sale is located on the east side of Interstate 95 at the southwest quadrant of LPGA and Williamson Boulevard. Equinox intends to develop the parcel as a mixed use retail project complimenting the existing Cornerstone Office development.

The Land JV has completed approximately $22 million in land sales since its inception in mid-October 2019 and currently has a pipeline of 10 purchase and sale agreements for potential land sale transactions representing approximately $97 million of potential proceeds to the Land JV. The 4,200 acres under contract represents approximately 84% of the total remaining land in the Land JV.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.3 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 22% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

