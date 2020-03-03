Lawyer Nicholas Hicks Explains the Benefits of Divorce Mediation

According to Nicholas Hicks, it’s possible to skip litigation and make your divorce process simpler.

BUFFALO, NY, USA , March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you are starting a divorce, you already know that the process is not simple and straightforward. When a marriage has reached its end, parties must decide how their debts and assets should be split. Another big topic is determining who will have primary custody over the children. However, lawyer Nicholas Hicks notes that some divorce strategies are better than others.For those couples who are on good terms and would like to avoid litigation, lawyer Nicholas Hicks recommends seeking divorce mediation. The process allows the pair to talk about achievable outcomes and negotiate things like spousal support, child support, equitable distribution and more in a controlled environment. It can make divorce seem more manageable and less overwhelming.Lawyer Nicholas Hicks explains that divorce mediation is intended to be a faster, more relaxed process for handling divorce. Many people don’t even realize it’s an option until they ask their attorney about alternative methods for dispute resolution. Some couples already know precisely what they want, while others need to be guided through the decision making process. Either way, the divorce mediator will be there for support.One of the biggest perks to divorce mediation is its flexibility . Lawyer Nicholas Hicks explains that some parties are ready to talk together right away. Others may want to meet individually with the mediator to build trust and rapport before the full mediation sessions begin. Preliminary planning can help many feel more confident about what they want out of the negotiation. Plus, couples have more flexibility in the outcome, as there is no need for the courts to take control and implement outside orders.Lawyer Nicholas Hicks notes that the beauty in these sessions is that they can be as straightforward or emotional as the couple desires. Sometimes deeply rooted problems can come to the surface, and meaningful conversations can be had. Other times, divorce mediation can quickly address the main concerns of child custody, alimony, and divorce grounds according to the rules of New York law.No matter which route you choose, just know that you are in charge of creating a divorce mediation experience that works for you. However, the more information your divorce mediator has about your situation, the better they can help you plan for the future. Don’t be surprised if, after the session, you find yourself thinking about things differently or feel a change of heart on various issues. Instead of being pushed apart in the court system, the couple must come together despite their differences to make the most moving forward.If you have any questions, please contact your legal attorney for help in your specific case.About Lawyer Nicholas Hicks:Nicholas Hicks was rescued from NYC foster care as a child at the age of 5 years old. Lawyer Nicholas Hicks attended both public and private schools where he eventually graduated from ECC, UB & UB Law School. He specializes in various areas of practice, including injury cases, debt elimination, criminal defense, divorce, child support, child custody, and more.



