Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating VMware, Cronos Group, Addus HomeCare Corporation, and DouYu International Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) on behalf of investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

On February 27, 2020, VMware announced that the Enforcement Division of the Securities and Exchange Commission “requested documents and information related to VMware’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.”

On this news, VMware’s share price fell $15.11, or more than 11%, to close at $120.52 per share on February 28, 2020.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDQ: CRON)

On February 24, 2020, Cronos announced that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 27, 2020. No explanation for the delay was given.

On this news, the price of Cronos shares fell $0.78, or 10.9%, to close at $6.37 on February 24, 2020.

On March 2, 2020, Cronos announced that it had requested a 15-day extension of the due date for filing of its complete Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company further revealed that the delay was a result of a “review by the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions.”

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS)

On February 27, 2020, Addus announced that it would not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Specifically, Addus stated that it needed “additional time . . . to complete the valuation of a non-cash implicit price concession related to revenue and accounts receivable, including the periods to which it relates, and to perform the related internal controls assessment.”

On this news, Addus’s stock price fell $13.82 per share, or 14.83%, to close at $76.27 per share on February 28, 2020.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)

On or about July 17, 2019, DouYu sold about 67.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $11.50 a share raising $774,951,765 in new capital.

However, since the IPO, DouYu stock has plunged, and on March 2, 2020 shares closed at $7.80 per share.

