Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Whole Foods Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Green Chile Chicken Tamales

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select Green Chile Chicken Tamales from stores across 24 states because they contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. The tamales were sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels. They were also available on the self-serve hot bar and from the chef’s case. The affected products can be identified by the following information. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Product Product Code (begins with) Best by date through Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal 224401 3/7/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case 237593 272405 3/7/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged 237597 272429 277626 3/7/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen 272435 3/31/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Hot Bar NA 3/1/2020

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.