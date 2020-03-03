HostBooks Automated Cloud Accounting Software for Financial Professionals and Small Business Owners Is Expanding Market

And Is a Threat To All Leading Accounting Software & Programs

LINCOLN, CA, USA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HostBooks Accounting Software Company today formally announced the small business and accounting launch of their mobile app and payroll integration that will bring their new accounting software product and bookkeeping services to the same playing field as their competitors. HostBooks is a cloud-based alternative to the old and outdated accounting software that offers a brand new way for small businesses and consumers to solve all of their financial record keeping, tax compliance, and reporting needs.

“Kapil Rana, Founder and President, HostBooks says, “The small and medium enterprise owners can manage all their business finances, minimizing the time and human effort. Our software blends the accounting solutions with the present-day technology offering user-friendly interface in such a manner that it can be accessed easily at any place or time.”

Powerful features that will make your life easier

Here are a few features and benefits that HostBooks Includes.

1. Speed of completion- we can automate up to 80% of your work. Stop taking your time for granted.

2. Improved accounting accuracy- reduce and eliminate human errors.

3. Reduce the overall cost of resources- the benefits of increasing the speed and accuracy of your bookkeeping

allows you and any member of your accounting team to do more in a given time.

4. Provides accurate reports- get timely and accurate information about your business so that you can make better

decisions about your business.

5. Mobility and access- on the go or on the desktop, your accounting is at your fingertips. Gone are the days of

being stuck in an office to run your business finances.

6. Accounting made easy- don’t need to be an accountant to use HostBooks.

7. Increase cash flow- get paid faster to achieve financial stability.

Hostbooks is offering some of the best pricing and bonuses ever! Right now take advantage of the following specials!

• 15 day free trial for bookkeeping services for small business owners. We give you the choice to try us out

before making the switch from your current bookkeeper.

• 30 day free trial of our new HostBooks accounting software!

• Complete accounting and financial solutions software starting as low as $9

• When you purchase our services, our accounting software comes with the package, so you don’t need to pay extra.

• Accountants can join our partnership program and receive the software for free. They can recommend our software to clients who would like a lower cost alternative to our competitors.

• We will beat any bookkeeping pricing.



Call Hostbooks Today (833) 300-9268 To Find Out How We Can Save You Thousands on your Tax and Bookkeeping Needs- Quickbooks Owners Come Call Or Visit Today To See How To Save.

HostBooks.com







