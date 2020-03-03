Beer Market to Reach $685.35 Bn, Globally, by 2025: Allied Market Research

Rise in disposable income and changing consumer preferences, growth in number of on-premise distribution channels, and increase in youth population and average number of female drinkers, globally propel the growth of the global beer market. Based on category, the premium segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Based on type, the lager segment contributed for the largest market share in 2017. The region across Asia-Pacific garnered the highest market share in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global beer industry was estimated at $593.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $685.35 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Increase in disposable income and changing consumer preferences, rise in number of on-premise distribution channels, and surge in youth population and average number of female drinkers, globally boost the growth of the global beer market. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices, taxations and higher excise duties on imported and local beer, and impact assessment curb the growth to certain extent. However, advancement of naturally sweetened, healthier alcoholic drinks, and impact analysis are anticipated to bring a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/650

The global beer market is analyzed by type, category, packaging, production, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. The lager segment accounted for nearly half of the global market share in 2017, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2025. Whereas, the malt segment, would register the fastest CAGR of 2.0% throughout the estimated period.

Based on category, the market is separated popular-priced, premium, and super premium. The premium segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing for nearly three-fifths of the global beer market. On the other hand, the super-premium segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

Send Me Enquire About Beer Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/650

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global beer market revenue in 2017, and is projected to remain lucrative by the end of 2025. On the other hand, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 1.9% throughout the estimated period.

Key market players analyzed in the research include The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Squatters Pub, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, United Breweries Group, Diageo PLC, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Heineken N.V.

About US :

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.