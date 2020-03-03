Angola encourages Guineans to follow Constitution

Brasília, ANGOLA, March 3 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, said that the Angolan Government encourages political actors in Guinea-Bissau to observe the Constitution and other laws, with a view to normalizing, the economic and social development of that West African country. ,

Guinea-Bissau is facing a post-election crisis that resulted in the inauguration, in spite of the Guinea-Bissau Supreme Court of Justice, of the candidate proclaimed winner of the 2019 elections, by the National Elections Commission (CNE), Umaro Sissoco.

Speaking to the press, after meeting, in Brasilia, with the Brazilian counterpart, Ernesto Araújo, Manuel Augusto underlined that the Angolan Government supports the initiatives of dialogue, as well as condemning the use of violence and attempts to assume power by non-constitutional base.

According to the minister, Angola will wait for the pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Justice of Guinea-Bissau, in order to definitively recognize the electoral results.

Unfortunately, the Angolan official continued, there has been an attempt, in the last few hours, to prevent this function from being fulfilled by the competent bodies.

Relations between Angola and Guinea-Bissau were strengthened with the opening of a Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of Angola in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, in 2006.

In 2007, the 1st Session of the Angolan-Guinean Joint Bilateral Commission was held in Bissau, Guinea's capital, which resulted in the signing of the Economic Cooperation Protocol between the Governments of the two countries.

However, the implementation of a General Cooperation Agreement seems to be difficult to implement, taking into account the constant changes at the level of Guinean interlocutors, due to the persistent political instability over the past years.

The Angolan community residing in Guinea-Bissau is estimated at 100 people with consular registration.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.