Melody Taylor Fliege of Life Coaching with Melody to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cafes have become a mainstream cultural trend for tons of social gatherings from business meetings, dates, or light hearted conversations with friends and acquaintances chatting over delicious espressos, lattes, and cappuccinos. And with another increasingly growing phenomenon, group coaching, one particularly exceptional Life coach has combined coffee and coaching to help people unlock their true potential, find solutions, and attain their higher selves.

Melody Taylor Fliege is a Certified Professional Co-Active coach and President of Life Coaching with Melody, providing 1-on-1, teams, and group coaching in person and online via Zoom, Skype, and other digital voice and video.

“My focus on group coaching is one of the most exciting aspects about my work mainly because of the diversity with is involved,” says Melody. “Working holistically with my clients coaching across cultural boundaries has become indispensable in helping them find the answers they seek. By problem solving among peers from other countries, we can implement forward thinking strategies about continually evolving and reaching for the stars.”

Born in Idaho from a conservative background to a family of 15 siblings, Melody learned to adapt and meet challenges head on. Prior to becoming a coach, she wore many different hats dabbling in various careers from owning a massage therapy clinic, to holding a variety of sales positions, and even being a firefighter in the US Army National Guard. In 2003, Melody began extensively traveling the world and has already been to over 60 countries. When she decided to volunteer her time at a coffee shop in Beijing, China coaching small groups and individuals, her Coffeeshop Coaching was launched.

“I propose to my clients that to understand who you are you must experience who you are not and then you will recognize the parts that are genuinely you,” says Melody. “And by interacting with peers from different ethnicities, group coaching helps them develop trust, collaboration, and emotional intelligence and dramatically improves success.”

People from many ethnic backgrounds such as: Australia, Thailand, Ukraine, Portugal, Germany, USA, Canada, Russia, Zambia, Egypt, Bolivia, France, Italy, and China gather at Melody’s Coffeeshop Coaching sessions. With our cultural identities so multilayered and complex, according to Melody, it’s become increasingly critical to build solid relationships with one another. By establishing social connections and embracing our cultural differences we are motivated to make change not just in ourselves but within our place in the universe.

“When complete strangers sit around a table and share topics like decision-making, leadership, self-compassion, relationships, trust, and integrity their openness helps them in a profound relational way,” says Melody. “It’s focused on revaluating their integrity and values, a place where they share the experience of others as well as themselves.”

Melody’s clients genuinely bring something from their countries’ culture so it’s truly diversified and dynamic. Her in depth coaching encourages clients to examine crossroads in their lives and readily decide on a course of action.

“Life is an adventure and the only one holding us back is ourselves,” says Melody. “We are ultimately responsible for our own lives so let’s try to live fearlessly. Don’t be afraid to fall down, get dirty, pick ourselves up and move on to the next amazing experience.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



