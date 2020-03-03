Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $129.94 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 9.8% CAGR

Surge in incidence of cancer across the globe, increase in aging population, and rise in expenditure of government on healthcare infrastructure drive the global top 10 cancer drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top 10 cancer drugs industry generated $63.61 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $129.94 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities



Revlimid accounted for highest share in 2018, Keytruda to surpass by 2026

Based on brand, Revlimid contributed to nearly one-sixth of the total share of the global top 10 cancer drugs market in 2018. Opdivo accounted for more than one-tenth of the total market share in terms of revenue in the same year. However, Keytruda is projected to supersede in terms of market share by 2026. Moreover, this type is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. Opdivo is projected to register the second-highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Russia and Indonesia to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period



In the European region, the global top 10 cancer drugs market across Russia accounted for the highest revenue with nearly $822.7 million in 2018, and will maintain its highest share by 2026. In Asia-Pacific, the market across Indonesia accounted for the highest market share with revenue of nearly $995.25 million in 2018, is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market across Nepal is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

