“Happy Birthday, Florida!” Initiative Marks State’s 175th Anniversary of Statehood

Campaign to educate 21 million Floridians about the state’s diverse, rich history and culture

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Florida observes its 175th anniversary of statehood today, an exciting new state-wide initiative was unveiled that aims to educate 21 million residents about the interesting and surprising history of the “Sunshine State.”



“Happy Birthday, Florida!” is the new public education project that will join public, private and nonprofit sector partners, to use this historic milestone in time to increase awareness about the rich heritage of America’s third-largest state.

The year-long campaign will feature a 30-minute television special to be broadcast statewide and in schools, a dynamic informational website, a public opinion survey reflecting knowledge deficits among residents about the state, social/digital informative messages, special events, and a variety of other tools to educate, entertain, and celebrate the key people, places and moments in Florida’s history. For example, profiles of the "two Henrys" -- Henry Flagler and Henry Plant -- will pay tribute to the pioneering visions spurred the development, respectively, of Miami and Tampa.

The project promises to connect the pioneer age to the "Space Age" and Florida's key role in both -- along with the rich history of more than 400 cities and towns that are the special places that define Florida's quality of life.

“Today is a great time to reflect on how far we’ve come since Florida became the nation’s 27th state on March 3, 1845,” said Ron Sachs, CEO of Sachs Media Group, the producing partner of the initiative. The Sachs firm also produced statewide initiatives on Florida's 150th anniversary of statehood in 1995 -- and the "Viva Florida, 500" initiative in 2013, the 500th anniversary of Ponce de Leon's 'discovery' of Florida.

Sharon Berrian, director of membership relations at the Florida League of Cities, said the initiative will help educate the state’s youth and new residents about Florida’s vast history and diverse groups of peoples and cultures.

“The majority of Floridians moved here from someplace else, choosing to make the Sunshine State their home,” said Berrian. “This is an opportunity for these newer residents – as well as native Floridians -- to learn all about the strength and diversity of our cultures and citizens.”

After being organized as a U.S. territory in 1822, Florida was admitted into the Union in 1845. Florida has now grown to be the third most populous state in America, with some 21 million residents and more than 400 municipalities. They include St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest continuously occupied settlement.

Dr. Ed Moore, a Florida history expert and retired president of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, said Florida has one of the most fascinating histories of any state.

“People have lived in Florida since the Ice Age, and Juan Ponce de León visited Florida more than 500 years ago,” said Moore. “Florida was making history before the Pilgrims set foot at Plymouth Rock. You could easily spend your entire life studying our state’s intriguing past. It’s an incredible history well worth sharing with all Floridians.”

Sachs said the “Happy Birthday, Florida!” initiative will formally be launched during the spring. This link, below, provides a short video of some of Florida's history – a teaser for the “Happy Birthday, Florida!" Initiative. Video Link: https://youtu.be/tUUOiJZkTII

For more information on becoming a sponsor of the state-wide “Happy Birthday, Florida!” initiative – with significant, positive high-profile presence – contact:

Ron Sachs

Executive Producer

850-321-8048

ron@sachsmedia.com



