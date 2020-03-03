ClearSlide Once Again Named a Leader in 2020 Aragon Research Globe Report

For the fourth time, the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms positions ClearSlide in the Leader Category

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearSlide announces it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms (SEP) 2020 for the fourth time. This influential Aragon report evaluates sales enablement platform providers based on completeness of strategy and performance.



“Adoption of SEP tools continues to increase as sales teams recognize the need for a robust, all-in-one solution to facilitate communications and measure performance. Providers like ClearSlide support this unified approach to sales outreach with advanced content analytics, multi-channel communications, and task automation,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research.

“ClearSlide is proud that Aragon has once again identified us as a Leader in the SEP space. Over the last year, we’ve delivered a series of groundbreaking updates to boost the effectiveness of our customers’ sales processes and ultimately lead to closed deals and successful outcomes,” said Sergey Medved, Director of Product, ClearSlide. “With AI-powered content search and recommendations, smarter email outreach, and social content commenting and peer reviews, ClearSlide is ideal for any team looking to improve the buying experience.”

To learn more about ClearSlide®️ and to get started with a free 14-day trial, please visit www.clearslide.com . The full report, Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020 by Jim Lundy (February 2020) can be downloaded from the ClearSlide site at corl.co/clearslide-aragon-2020-report .

About ClearSlide

ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Yelp, Refinery29, and the Sacramento Kings, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count -- whether it's in person, on the phone, or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

