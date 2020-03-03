Aerojet Rocketdyne Provides World’s Most Powerful Hydrogen-Fueled Rocket Engine for Display at INFINITY Science Center

/EIN News/ -- STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne, the nation’s leading provider of space propulsion and power systems, has made arrangements with the INFINITY Science Center to have the world’s most powerful hydrogen-fueled rocket engine, the RS-68, on display for public viewing. Aerojet Rocketdyne is providing the engine to the INFINITY Science Center under a long-term loan agreement.



“Part of our mission at Aerojet Rocketdyne is to inspire future generations who will carry forward our legacy of space exploration, which closely aligns with the mission of the INFINITY Science Center,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “The RS-68 rocket engine is an impressive feat of engineering. Having it on display at the center where visitors can see it close up may provide just the spark needed to encourage the next generation of rocket scientists.”

The RS-68 produces over 700,000 pounds of thrust (more than 17 million horsepower) at liftoff as it provides main propulsion for United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV rocket, which has successfully completed 40 launches to date. These missions have expanded our nation’s knowledge of the universe, improved our terrestrial communication and navigation capabilities, and provided the advanced in-space systems that protect our warfighters across the globe.

The RS-68 engine that will be on display at the INFINITY Science Center is a “pathfinder” engine containing development and flight configuration hardware that has been tested extensively at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. The RS-68 pathfinder engine serves as a testbed to train new technicians and engineers, develop new technologies, and mature assembly procedures when needed.

“INFINITY Science Center is so excited to display and house the world’s most powerful hydrogen-fueled rocket engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported our organization since its inception and we are so grateful for this opportunity to house its history,” said INFINITY Science Center Executive Director Jill Senn.

The INFINITY Science Center is located in Coastal Mississippi, just off I-10 near the Louisiana border. Dedicated in 2012, the 70,000 sq. ft. INFINITY Science Center features an education wing; indoor and outdoor artifacts; Earth and space exhibit galleries; theaters; and live programs and demonstrations. The facility, which attracts roughly 60,000 visitors annually, also serves as the official visitor center for NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

