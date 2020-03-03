Drones Force To Expand To All Major Markets In the US & Canada

NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST AERIAL DRONE MEDIA & DATA SERVICE PROVIDER MEETS CLIENT DEMAND BY OFFERING LOCAL LICENSEES OPPORTUNITY TO ENTER GROWING UAV INDUSTRY

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider with locations across Canada and the US, today announced their further expansion in all major US & Canadian markets. Currently, there are 10 Drones Force locations in Canada and the US and the company will expand into the UK in 2021.Valued at over $100 billion dollars in 2020 alone, The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry is one of the fastest growing segments of the tech sector. More industries are turning to UAVs as a safer, efficient and cost effective alternative for a growing list of service solutions, particularly in the fields of Agriculture, Construction, Energy, Inspection as well as Real Estate & Property Management. Companies utilizing the massive and virtually unexplored geo-spatial data set provided by drones are reaping the benefits of completing core operational requirements faster, safer, and with increased accuracy, even while the full value of drones is yet to be realized.With the growth of drone tech, the demand for qualified pilots is higher than ever. Drones Force offers UAV flight imagery and analysis services for endless commercial industries, utilizing advanced UAV equipment and image analysis tools to create customized and comprehensive solutions for each client’s needs."As the trend towards greater use of drones in all industries continues to grow and opens up new opportunities, so does the demand for qualified pilots." Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force, “With our streamlined business model, our focus is to continue growing the Drones Force brand all across the US and Canada.”Drones Force partners with entrepreneurs and independent business owners at the local level to deliver the absolute best service to clients. Drones Force provides entrepreneurs of all skill levels the essential components required to become a successful business owner in the rapidly expanding UAV commercial service industry with the intent of meeting a vast geographical demand. Licensees are ale able to take advantage of not having to purchase expensive equipment on their own, extensive training and ongoing support, protected territory with strategic growth model, full marketing support and access to comprehensive systems, processes and procedures. From agricultural field mapping, to monitoring cell tower conditions, construction progress, oil storage tank conditions, pipeline and power line conditions, as well asVOC emissions testing and time lapse photography and video to name just a few, Drones Force is expanding into all major North American markets.“We have the right equipment and team of experts in place to continue to provide excellent customer service.” Says Larson.Drones are changing everything and making it possible to capture and analyze information at scale for the first time - presenting the opportunity for thousands of disruptive applications across virtually every industry. Drones Force has completed over 868 projects to date and customers include StateFarm, the NHL, Hopewell, and SNC Lavalin.With the company expanding so quickly, there is ample opportunity in multiple territories. Interested parties are able to contact Drones Force while there is still availability.For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com , email alex@dronesforce.com or call 1-800-586-0146.#####About Drones ForceDrones Force is the leading Transport Canada FAA Part 107 and SFOC Certified aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider operating drones to collect and provide information for clients. At Drones Force, we’re a team of certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone.We think drones are an integral part of the future of knowledge and productivity, and we’re providing the drone services that make that possible.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.