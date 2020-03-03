CAMPUS ADVANTAGE AND STARK ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCE JOINT ACQUISITION OF TWO GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTIES

Campus View Place, Lyons Corner to be Managed by Campus Advantage; Stark Enterprises to Provide Asset Management Services

/EIN News/ -- Gainesville, Florida, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management; and Stark Enterprises, a full-service, real estate developer located in Cleveland, Ohio, today announced the acquisition of Campus View Place and Lyons Corner — two student housing properties located near the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.



This is the third joint project between Campus Advantage and Stark Enterprises. The companies are currently co-developing Liv+ Gainesville, another student housing complex located near the University of Florida; and Stark Enterprises developed and owns, while Campus Advantage manages, Liv+ Arlington, which opened in Fall 2018 in Arlington, Texas. As co-owners of Campus View Place and Lyons Corner, Campus Advantage will oversee property management and Stark Enterprises will provide asset management services on behalf of their private investors.



Campus View Place is a 45-unit, 112-bed property and contains fully furnished two- and three-bedroom apartment flats. Apartment amenities include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious living rooms with tile flooring, bar-top seating, custom-designed cabinetry, high-speed internet, full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies and patios. The community also features on-site parking with scooter parking options, easy access to public transportation, elevator access to all floor levels and 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Lyons Corner is a 28-unit, 116-bed property and contains two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom townhome floor plans. Each unit is fully furnished and features modern finishes including crown molding, designer paint colors, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Unit amenities also include private balconies, master suites with private baths, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryers, spacious living rooms with wood vinyl flooring, and bar top seating. Community amenities include reserved parking options (including scooter parking options), 24-hour emergency maintenance, and easy access to public transportation.



Both properties are within walking distance of the University of Florida campus.



“We are, once again, thrilled to be partnering with Stark Enterprises and expanding our presence in the Gainesville community,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “Our strategy is to employ Campus Advantage’s national operations and marketing platform expertise in connection with an active revenue management program, and we look forward to creating an environment that exceeds residents’, and this community’s, expectations.”



“We are excited to embark on another venture with our longtime partners, Campus Advantage, continuing to improve the student housing sector toward more modern, functional student spaces,” said Ezra Stark, Chief Operating Officer of Stark Enterprises. “At Stark Enterprises, we were built on the foundation of providing positive experiences for our residents and visitors, and together with Campus Advantage we are able to do that to a wider audience at University of Florida.”





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.



More about Stark Enterprises:

Stark Enterprises, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a full-service real estate development company with the highest level of expertise in acquisition, leasing, property management, construction, architectural design, landscape architecture, and marketing. For over 40 years, Stark Enterprises has been developing and managing generational assets that leave visitors with lasting impressions, balancing new urbanist principles and sustainability practices with economic viability. The nearly $2 Billion portfolio spanning eight states consists of over 40 properties in retail, entertainment, office, residential, hotel, and student housing environments. Stark Enterprises properties are always managed with the company’s long-term investment strategy in mind and are continually recognized by customers and industry leaders as among the most well operated and maintained in the nation. For more information, visit www.StarkEnterprises.com.

Lisa Koetz Bloom Communications 503.805.6538 lisa@bloomcommunications.com



