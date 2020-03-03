Kelly Services® to Participate in the STRH 2020 Technology, Internet & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions , today announced it will be participating in the STRH Technology, Internet & Services Conference on March 10 and 11, 2020. The conference will be held at the Lotte NY Palace hotel located at 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022.



Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will be participating in one-on-one meetings.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ approximately 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice . Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT :

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

polehjm@kellyservices.com



