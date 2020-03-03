Rev. Gregory Boyle to Speak at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology 2020 SoCal Campus Graduation

The founder of largest gang intervention and rehabilitation program to receive Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa degree at ceremony

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) will honor Rev. Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, with the degree of Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa and welcome him as speaker at the University’s SoCal Campus Commencement ceremony on June 18th at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach.

Recognized by the White House as a Champion of Change, Reverend Boyle has received the California Peace Prize, and in 2011 was inducted into the California Hall of Fame. He has received the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the James Beard Foundation and is the best-selling author of Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion and Barking to the Choir: The Power of Radical Kinship.

“Reverend Greg Boyle demonstrates an astounding commitment to social activism and human rights advocacy,” said TCSPP President Dr. Michele Nealon. “His compassion and dedication to improving the lives of others are admirable. His goal to heal those he helps through mental health services aligns completely with the values we hold at The Chicago School. I’m delighted that our new graduates will have the opportunity to hear from a man of such empathy and wisdom as they prepare to go out and impact the world.”

"I am honored to be aligned with the mission of The Chicago School to train people to stand in awe at what the poor have to carry, rather than in judgement at how they carry it,” said Reverend Boyle.

Homeboy Industries is the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry program known to date, and has become the blueprint for more than 400 organizations around the globe. Welcoming nearly 9,000 people each year, the organization’s Los Angeles headquarters provides vocational training, employment and access to therapy, legal assistance and other important services to gang members and formerly incarcerated women and men who hope to make positive change in their lives. The organization’s methods have had a tremendous impact on how society views treatment, intervention and rehabilitation.

Twelve percent of mental health degrees in the United States are conferred by The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, one of the largest and most diverse institutions devoted to psychology and related behavioral health services. More than 80% of our students are women and 55% are women of color.

This June, The Chicago School SoCal and Online campuses will confer degrees in several areas, including Clinical, Forensic, and Business Psychology, and in Applied Behavioral Analysis and Marriage and Family Therapy.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a non-profit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves nearly 6,000 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New Orleans are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With 30 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a non-profit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

Victor Abalos The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (213) 615-7270 vabalos@thechicagoschool.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.