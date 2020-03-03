TC Transcontinental Packaging partners with T.M.E SpA to deliver innovative flexible packaging solutions for the coffee industry

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packaging is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with T.M.E. SpA coffee packaging equipment solutions, a leading manufacturer of single-dose, modified atmosphere, and vacuum packaging lines. This partnership will allow both companies to deliver advanced, end-to-end, custom-crafted solutions to meet the demanding coffee industry’s needs for freshness, quality, flexibility, productivity, sustainability and innovation.



“We aim to forge partnerships throughout the supply chain that will benefit our customers and the industry while advancing innovation” said Rebecca Casey, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at TC Transcontinental Packaging. “We are excited about the T.M.E partnership as we have a shared customer-centric vision and are driven by common values of innovation, teamwork and performance. We are poised to deliver impactful solutions that will drive efficiency in roaster’s organizations and help developing new products, allowing them to remain ahead of the curve.”

This partnership leverages both companies’ in-depth knowledge of the coffee market to provide innovative solutions from crop-to-cup that will contribute to their customers’ success. T.M.E. SpA has been serving coffee market leaders across the globe with highly customized, flexible, and efficient equipment solutions. While TC Transcontinental Packaging offers high-performing films, bags, and sustainable structures. The collaboration between the two allows to dynamically address coffee roasters’ needs for the wholesale and retail markets from club size packages to single-serve solutions.

“The partnership with TC Transcontinental Packaging is a step in supporting our expansion to the North and Latin American regional markets, added Claudia Merli, President and CEO at T.M.E. Packaging Solution. “We want the market to know that we are committed to creating advanced equipment that is inventive, flexible, and built to satisfy production needs, and backed by a dedicated, in-market customer service and technical support team to ensure timely, attentive, and proactive service.”

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), positions itself as leader in flexible packaging in North America, and also has operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, United Kingdom, New Zealand and China. This sector has about 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 25 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc/packaging .

About T.M.E SpA

Manufacturers of leading-edge single-dose, modified atmosphere, and vacuum coffee packaging lines, T.M.E. SpA, is headquartered in Fidenza, Italy. Founded in 1982, T.M.E. Packaging Solutions has developed an innovative and complete range of packaging equipment to satisfy all coffee roasters needs from frac packs to retail bags, club size packages and single-serve solutions. T.M.E. also supplies packaging solutions for other products like, dry yeast, powders, granular and dry leaf products.

Present on all continents, with 65 employees and over $20,000,000 USD in revenue in 2019, T.M.E. is a high added value partner that supports its customers in facing their business challenges. Multinational companies, as well as craft industries, find that TME is an attentive and competent partner, one who is familiar with the characteristics and nuances of their production and delivers solutions based on our customers’ specific needs. For additional information about T.M.E. SpA please visit: www.tmeitaly.com

