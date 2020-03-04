Quartet of Municipal Golf Courses Add to Appeal of a Daytona Beach Golf Trip

Pair of Donald Ross Layouts, Arthur Hill Design Highlight Municipal Offerings

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daytona Beach golf scene is anchored by facilities like LPGA International, home to a pair of highly acclaimed courses, and Victoria Hills Golf Club, one of Florida’s top 15 public layouts. The appeal of the area’s premium properties is augmented by a thriving network of municipal layouts.Located in Volusia County, the area is home to four municipal courses and each contributes to Daytona Beach’s growing appeal to traveling golfers.Daytona Beach Golf Club, a 36-hole facility located in the heart of town, is home to the North and South courses. Legendary architect Donald Ross designed the South Course, and a layout that once hosted Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Byron Nelson for a round of golf continues to welcome locals and visitors alike.The North Course underwent a 2019 renovation project that included the installation of new greens and the re-routing of the back nine, an effort that has been warmly received by golfers.Cypress Head Golf Club is an Arthur Hills design that doesn’t take a back seat to any of the area’s daily fee courses. With demanding forced carries at a minimum and ample room to hit the ball off the tee, Cypress Head, which underwent a 2015 renovation, is one of the Daytona Beach area’s most popular tee times.A little further south, New Smyrna Golf Club, another Donald Ross design, continues to delight golfers with its playability. While the layout has great appeal to the “average” player, it also continues as the annual host of the Indian River Open, an event that counts former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia and golf media personality Charlie Rymer among its past winners.Daytona Beach’s quartet of municipal layouts are among the more than 20 courses that call thearea home, including some of Central Florida’s best. The Jones and Hills courses at LPGA International have anchored countless golf vacations over the years, and headline the area’s array of offerings.Off the course, Daytona Beach, home of the “World’s Most Famous Beach,” always delivers a good time. From the Daytona Beach Ale Trail to waterfront dining, the area has something for every golfer.For more information, visit www.daytonabeach.com/things-to-do/golf/



