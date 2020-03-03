3D Printing Materials Market Worth $4.03 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Metal, Ceramic & Composite) and Application (Automotive, Consumer Product/Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2025”, the global 3D printing materials market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2019 to 2025 to grow $4.03 billion by 2025.

The 3D printing technology has been evolving faster than any other manufacturing technologies as it can influence manufacturing processes and help businesses perform to a higher level. The 3D printing manufacturing line is easier to alter than the production line for traditional manufacturing which makes it preferable for the bulk equipment manufacturing. Due to this advantage, industries such as aerospace, construction, and automotive have started adopting this technology aggressively. Moreover, medical and electronic products manufacturers are some of the earliest 3D printing adopters, owing to its advantages such as faster time-to-market, design flexibility, and capabilities of manufacturing customized products. As a result, in the last few years, huge market growth support for 3D printing materials was observed from healthcare and other consumer product industries. The 3D printing materials market will retain its growth pace due to launches of industry specific new materials and further investments in the research and development of such products by key players.

The global 3D printing materials market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025- by type {(polymer, metal, and other (ceramics & composites)}, form (liquid, solid, and filament), application (aerospace & defense, consumer products /electronics, healthcare, industrial, automotive, and other applications), and geography.

Based on type, the ceramics and composite segment is projected to grow at the faster CAGR during the forecast period. These categories of materials offer 3D printed products with equal strength as metals and low weight. Owing to this, since 2018, some of the end users from various industries such as bike manufacturing and construction have inducted them as a substitute to metal products. This is further expected to continue in aerospace and automotive industry for the next 5-10 years. Though the ceramics and composite market is not as large as the 3D printing polymer and metal market, ceramic materials have the great potential to evolve in the next five to ten years.

Based on form, the filament form segment held the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of filament-based 3D printing in industrial manufacturing and aerospace industry, growing investments to promote filament-based 3D printing, and low cost of this form. Moreover, filaments are becoming cheaper and more efficient, which also increases the purchasing power of SMEs for additive manufacturing of their products. In addition, producers are now developing and using customized filaments to match visual requirements. However, the powder form segment is expected to witness the rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing collaborations amongst various organizations to promote the use of metal powder-based 3D printing and rising adoption of 3D printing material powders in aerospace industry to reduce aircraft weight and increase fuel efficiency.

Based on application, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow with the faster CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for 3D printing in dental, orthopedic, and acoustic fields. In addition, the recently discovered and approved applications such as 3D printing for tissues, organs, and bones are strongly supporting the demand for 3D printing materials from healthcare industry. However, the consumer products/ electronics application segment accounted for the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the factors such as increased demand for custom designed jewelry, rising adoption of 3D printing by various leading fashion brands, and growing collaborations between leading manufacturers of 3D printing and consumer products.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global 3D printing materials market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as early development of the 3D printing technology and historic leadership in traditional manufacturing; increasing demand for 3D printing materials from industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense in the U.S.; high acceptance of 3D printing for medical & dental implants; and the presence of key manufacturers and large number of patents in this region. However, the 3D printing materials market in Asia Pacific, especially in China, South Korea, and Japan, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The market has witnessed several agreements, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches & enhancements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions in the recent years.

Some of the key players operating in the global 3D printing materials market are Stratasys, Ltd. (Israel), Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S), 3D Systems, Inc. (U.S), Materialise NV (Belgium), The ExOne Company (U.S), The Hewlett Packard Company (U.S), EnvisionTEC Inc., (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Zortrax (Poland), Markforged Inc., (U.S), Sculpteo- a BASF Company (France), Tethon 3D (U.S), and Arkema S.A. (France) among others.

Scope of the report:

3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

Polymer Acrylic styrene Polyamide Nylon Polycarbonates (PC) Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Polypropylene (PP) Others

Metals Aluminium Cobalt Chrome (CoCr) Copper Nickel Steel Titanium Others

Ceramics & Composites

3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

Filament

Liquid

Powder

3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Consumer Products Electronic Appliances Jewelry, Artistic, and Other Products

Automotive Parts

Healthcare

Industrial Application Goods & Materials Equipment & Machines

Aerospace & Defense Prototype Weapon Body & Spare Parts

Other Applications

3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Russia Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East and Africa



