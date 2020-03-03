GET Group North America Announces CoreID 2.0 Platform for Authenticating Identities and Issuing Secure Credentials in Real-Time

Flexible, Service-Oriented-Architecture-based Platform Enables End-to-End Creation of Trusted Physical and Mobile Identification

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GET Group North America , an innovative developer of mobile ID technology with over 20 years of experience in secure government credentials, today announced availability of the next generation of its CoreID Identity Management System (IDMS) . CoreID 2.0 enables Divisions of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) and other issuers of corporate and government credentials to process rich data such as images and video in real-time to validate or adjudicate identities and issue secure credentials at time of enrollment. Still seamlessly combining biometric capture and facial recognition capabilities with back-end database functionality, it can be used to issue and track physical or digital credentials throughout the credential’s lifecycle, as well as to manage enrollment workflows and ensure appropriate enrollment biometrics and data are collected for a specific credential.



CoreID 2.0 is operating system-agnostic, highly modular and designed using modern business practices such Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA) to allow easy integration with new or legacy infrastructures.

The system benefits from the flexibility of a new-generation document database and scalability to support the addition of new business flow and processes as needed. This provides users with a flexible environment that can quickly adapt to evolving ID requirements.

“Its flexibility, ease of customization and scalability set CoreID 2.0 apart from competing solutions. CoreID 2.0’s queuing system data model puts safeguards on every component with identity validation as a Dossier tied to an individual’s identity moves through the workflow issuance process – ensuring the most secure IDs possible,” said Joel Perez, Program & Solutions Director, GET Group North America.

The “Dossier” is a complex, self-contained data element that defines the person for whom the credential is issued and encapsulates all the information about the process of issuing a trusted credential. All biometric data – such as the portrait image, signature and even fingerprints, if desired, – as well as residential information, names, date of birth, etc. is stored in the Dossier, which is flexible enough to create the appropriate type of document (such as an ID, driver’s license, passport, or other credential).

Other components of CoreID 2.0 include the Enrollment Workstation, which can include a high-resolution camera, document scanner, signature pad and other tools for the capture of biometric data; the Facial Recognition Server, which can perform high-performance facial validation in real-time; and Print Manager for over-the-counter, print farm, and/or high-volume central issuance configuration. Together, the components of CoreID 2.0 allow an identity to be validated and the holder to leave with their new, trusted identity document in hand – or on their mobile device – within minutes.

