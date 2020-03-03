On World Hearing Day, Signia Empowers Hearing Aid Wearers to Share Their Stories

New website shines the spotlight on “everyday heroes,” enabling them to share their hearing loss journeys and encourage others to seek treatment

/EIN News/ --

Piscataway, NJ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hearing aid innovation leader Signia is celebrating World Hearing Day with the launch of www.SigniaEverydayHeroes.com, a website that recognizes individuals who use hearing aids to address their hearing loss.

On the website, Signia hearing aid wearers are encouraged to submit their picture and tell their personal hearing loss story. The website will then automatically make them appear like a comic book superhero. Beyond providing inspiration, the goal of the campaign is to remove outdated stigmas and encourage those with hearing loss to be proactive and proud.

“Our new site aims to celebrate everyday heroes from all walks of life who have empowered themselves to live beyond their hearing loss,” said Tracey Reynolds, Signia’s Vice President of Marketing. “We’re excited to launch this site on World Hearing Day, since these stories serve as a powerful reminder that we need to be proactive in addressing hearing loss as early as possible.”

Achieving your full potential

Each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) designates March 3 as World Hearing Day to raise awareness of hearing loss and to promote proper ear and hearing care. The theme for World Hearing Day 2020 is “Hearing for life: don’t let hearing loss limit you.” The goal is to highlight how timely and effective intervention can help people with hearing loss achieve their full potential.

The Hidden Toll of Untreated Hearing Loss

The WHO estimates that 1.1 billion teenagers and young adults are at risk of hearing loss. And that number is increasing. Whether working in noisy environments, going to loud concerts, attending sporting events, or listening to music via earbuds or headphones, long-term exposure to loud sounds can lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Sounds over 125 decibels, such as a stadium crowed with maximum cheering and fireworks, put individuals at immediate risk of hearing loss.

Untreated hearing loss can have negative effects on personal relationships, professional life, and overall health. Signia’s innovative hearing aid technology allows those with hearing loss to once again hear the sounds they’ve been missing. Its latest hearing aid technology, Signia Xperience, offers hearing aids with the world’s-first acoustic-motion sensors to ensure wearers can hear what matters most, from any direction, in any situation – even when moving.

How to Become a Signia Everyday Hero

Access the Everyday Heroes site at: www.SigniaEverydayHeroes.com. With just a few quick steps, users can upload their picture, share their story, and claim their status as a Signia Everyday Hero!

About Signia

Signia stands for iconic innovation. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has already brought to the market several “world’s firsts” solutions. Beyond highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps that increase customer interaction and engagement on all levels of hearing aid management. Signia thus empowers hearing care professionals and patients to get the most out of their hearing aids.

For media assets, click here.

Contact for journalists:

Elise Cooper eliselevinecooper@gmail.com

or

Nicole Marshall nicole@curatedcommunications.com

Attachments

Adam Mandelbaum Signia 732.529.3612 adam.mandelbaum@signiausa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.