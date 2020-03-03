Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Announces 2020 Excellence Awards Winners

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) announced the winners of the 2020 PBMI Excellence Awards today at their 25th Annual National Conference in Orlando, Florida. Seven organizations were presented with a PBMI Excellence Award for their efforts and contributions in the areas of care management strategies, cost containment, opioid management strategies and quality improvement.



“Healthcare continues to evolve and can often become very complex. PBMI is honored to recognize organizations with this prestigious industry award for their contributions in excellence to help solve challenges in pharmacy management,” says Dr. Sharon Frazee, Senior Vice President of Research and Data Innovation for PBMI.

This year’s Excellence Award winners are:

Care Management Strategies

BeneCard PBF is recognized for its fully integrated BenePrecise Pharmacogenetics (PGt) program, where prescribers and pharmacists work together to identify high-risk medications for patients and determine the safest and most effective treatment options.

Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value and the Patient Advocate Foundation are recognized for their innovative, employer-based benefit program that helps employees and their dependents navigate cancer treatment. Through trained professionals, known as Cancer Navigators, patients receive education and hands-on interventions throughout their cancer experience.

Cost Containment

Coriell Life Sciences is recognized for its Enterprise PGx turn-key solution, which helped a Teachers’ Retirement System with pharmacogenomic testing and medication review. The solution included population analytics, member outreach and enrollment, DNA testing and medication therapy management with communication to each participating member’s primary care physician.

PEEHIP State of Alabama is recognized for their benefit program strategy, which included the collaboration of vendors to help reduce wasteful spending. With the plan sponsor, medical plan administrator and PBM working together, the PEEHIP team analyzed pharmacy claims to identify suspect pharmacies and physicians writing bogus prescriptions.

Opioid Management

Express Scripts is recognized for its Advanced Opioid Management Solution, which educates new and chronic members on opioid and opioid adjacent therapy to address risks, safety tips and proper disposal of unused medication.

Quality Improvement

The Midwest Business Group on Health (MBGH) is recognized for its commitment to equipping employers with education and quality resources to help them manage their hemophilia spend.

About the PBMI Excellence Awards

PBMI Excellence Awards have been presented annually since 2016 , with a total of 35 winners to date. Nominees are evaluated based on pharmacy benefit management program or product success in improving outcomes or processes within drug cost management, quality improvement or care management. All submissions are reviewed and scored by the PBMI Excellence Award evaluation panel based on demonstrated excellence.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation’s leading provider of research and education that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. For more information about PBMI visit www.pbmi.com .

