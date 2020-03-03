Konica Minolta Expands Smart, Connected bizhub i-Series Line

Three New Colour A3 Multifunctional Printers Added to Award-Winning Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a leader in world-class printing technology, has expanded its new bizhub i-Series range with the launch of three new colour A3 multifunctional printers (MFPs). The new bizhub C450i, bizhub C550i and bizhub C650i are a part of the next-generation multifunctional device portfolio designed to empower digital workflows. Like all models in the bizhub i-Series product line, the additions present a new paradigm for how multifunctional devices meet the needs of businesses by serving as a secure, smart technology hub to augment office connectivity.



The three new A3 colour MFPs boast the same fresh, contemporary exterior design with great usability features as the current bizhub i-Series models. The new card-type quick copy screen and various applications with integrated guidance allow for an even better user experience. In addition, newly developed widget technology allows embedding and operating functionality directly from the MFP’s home screen, shortening the time spent in front of the MFP and ensuring familiar use across all bizhub i-Series devices. Similarly, high-performance operation and quick response are assured by the same powerful quad-core central processing unit and standard 8 GB of memory and 256 GB plus optional 1 TB solid state drive (SSD).

The new bizhub C450i, C550i and C650i offer a choice of 45ppm, 55ppm or 65ppm print speeds, respectively. They replace the popular and highly successful bizhub C458, bizhub C558 and bizhub C658 models - enhancing Konica Minolta’s offering in the segment with the addition of extended smart capabilities that embrace the way businesses are evolving.

“These three new MFPs not only offer reliable, secure solutions for document handling but also serve as an intelligent device that effectively becomes the heart of the customer’s digital office. They can also be tailored to meet the requirements of each business with the wide breadth of applications that are available from Konica Minolta’s Marketplace, which is pre-installed on every device,” explains Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Furthermore, by placing the customer’s need for high operational efficiency at the heart of each MFP solution, we can deliver best-in-class service and troubleshooting through our Remote Service Platform.”

These MFPs have also been designed to work with sophisticated workflow tools such as Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Suite, layered by security options through bizhub SECURE services. This allows for businesses to have effective print management and advanced document workflow, while enhancing document security.

As an added highlight, the three new MFPs feature a dual-scan document feeder that can accommodate up to 300 sheets, with a faster 280 ipm scan speed. They also feature large, newly designed finishers with an integrated manual stapler. These new higher speed models also have an automatic intelligent media sensor that can detect paper weight and media type, which helps reduce incurred costs for additional IT support and repair for avoidable paper jams. This additional feature, unique to Konica Minolta solutions technology, provides uninterrupted use, increasing productivity, unmatched in the office print market.

Explore the smarter, connected office at www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

CONTACT INFORMATION

Think2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Katie Hartford, Director of Communications

+1 855-599-3650

PR@think2grow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0e4dc52-abed-47a4-a7f3-d41cd8598669

bizhub C650i The new bizhub C650i from Konica Minolta



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.