Innovative Designs Legal Counsel to File Rule 52(c)

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania released a memorandum opinion granting Innovative Designs’ motion to strike the testimony of the Federal Trade Commission’s expert witness, which triggered Innovative Designs’ legal counsel to initiate the filing of a Rule 52(c) motion, which is contained in the “Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Title VI. Trials; Rule 52. Findings and Conclusions by the Court; Judgment on Partial Findings”.



Innovative Designs CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented about how IDI’s legal representative, Mr. Anthony Patterson, concluded that the FTC’s expert witness had failed to meet the legal standard set by Daubert, which is the precedent governing the admissibility of an expert’s testimony. Mr. Riccelli stated, “IDI is now working on a motion to request that the Court enter a judgement against the FTC under Rule 52(c), which will then allow me and my staff the opportunity to become 100% focused upon IDI’s business interests.”

